Masimo the US health Company that controls Masimo Consumer the owner of the Bowers & Wilkins, Denon and Marantz audio brands is refusing to say why their web site has been down for days, they have also failed to rule out a hack attack.

All visitors to the main Masimo and Masimo Consumer site are getting is a Cloudflare timeout error or a message acknowledging that the site is down.

The only problem is the main Masimo sites have been down for days with the exception of their ‘Investor’ site.

Individual Denon and Bowers & Wilkins product sites are still up.

The only statement coming out of the Company that is holding millions of records of information on consumer audio and their health patients is “Yes, we know our website is down and we are working on it”.

Some visitors are getting a “be back shortly” message along with a Company logo.

What’s odd about this situation is that the Companies public relations operation is refusing to comment.

Currently the business that is trying to sell their Consumer audio business would do a controlled maintenance update that would not involve taking their main web sites down but not for more than 3 days.

Currently the Masimo ‘Shop’ that sells Healthcare products site is still operating, due to it being on a separate server or third party service.

One theory doing the rounds is that the Company that has what’s been described as having a ‘Shocking” brand identity with a logo that looks like it’s been stretched to fit is undergoing a total makeover with a brand new look, new web site and corporate ID set to be rolled out.

The biggest issue is that the technology Company has not given any logical explanation for what caused the issue or when they anticipate restoring full web service that has been down for days.