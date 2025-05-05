Home > Latest News > Major Audio Company Web Site Down For Days, No Explanation Given

Major Audio Company Web Site Down For Days, No Explanation Given

By | 5 May 2025

Masimo the US health Company that controls Masimo Consumer the owner of the Bowers & Wilkins, Denon and Marantz audio brands is refusing to say why their web site has been down for days, they have also failed to rule out a hack attack.

All visitors to the main Masimo and Masimo Consumer site are getting is a Cloudflare timeout error or a message acknowledging that the site is down.

The only problem is the main Masimo sites have been down for days with the exception of their ‘Investor’ site.

Individual Denon and Bowers & Wilkins product sites are still up.

The only statement coming out of the Company that is holding millions of records of information on consumer audio and their health patients is “Yes, we know our website is down and we are working on it”.

Some visitors are getting a “be back shortly” message along with a Company logo.

What’s odd about this situation is that the Companies public relations operation is refusing to comment.

Currently the business that is trying to sell their Consumer audio business would do a controlled maintenance update that would not involve taking their main web sites down but not for more than 3 days.

Currently the Masimo ‘Shop’ that sells Healthcare products site is still operating, due to it being on a separate server or third party service.

One theory doing the rounds is that the Company that has what’s been described as having a ‘Shocking” brand identity with a logo that looks like it’s been stretched to fit is undergoing a total makeover with a brand new look, new web site and corporate ID set to be rolled out.

The biggest issue is that the technology Company has not given any logical explanation for what caused the issue or when they anticipate restoring full web service that has been down for days.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
COMMENT:Where Is The Audio Industry Going As Key Brands Wobble
Victrola Moves On From Sonos With New Connect Capabilty, As Sonos Still Struggles To Fix App
Bowers & Wilkins Becomes Audio Partner of McLaren F1 Team
Sound United Wrapped Up For Sale, As Former Buyer Slaps Action On Masimo Directors
EXCLUSIVE:Westpac Tipped To Be Looking To Recover Millions From Grays Online After $10M Fine
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Haier Unveils 600 Series Laundry Pair
Latest News
/
May 5, 2025
/
Google Preps Desktop Mode for Android Phones to Rival Samsung DeX
Latest News
/
May 5, 2025
/
Electrolux Shares Fall Despite Strong Sales, U.S. Now An ‘Unknown’ Quantity
Latest News
/
May 5, 2025
/
Motorola Set to Launch Edge 60s in China, New Pro Model Impresses in Early Reviews
Latest News
/
May 5, 2025
/
Ingram Micro Australia Signs Deal with Jamf Amid Surging Demand for Apple Device Management
Latest News
/
May 5, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Haier Unveils 600 Series Laundry Pair
Latest News
/
May 5, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Haier is bringing a high-tech upgrade to Australian laundries with the launch of its new 600 Series front loader washing...
Read More