Apple’s long-rumoured Apple Watch redesign may still be years away, with this year’s Series 12 and Ultra 4 expected to retain largely familiar designs while focusing on performance and health tracking upgrades.

Bloomberg claims that Apple is targeting 2027 for a substantial overhaul of its smartwatch range, although development could push the launch into 2028.

The delay means the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4, expected to be unveiled at Apple’s September 9 event, are unlikely to deliver significant exterior changes.

Instead, Apple has reportedly tested the return of ceramic cases for the Series 12, including white and dark grey finishes. New band colours and configurations are also expected.

More significant upgrades could be found beneath the surface. Apple is testing continuous heart-rate monitoring that would collect data throughout the day rather than taking periodic background measurements or operating continuously only during workouts.

The additional data could improve calorie calculations and provide a more detailed picture of a wearer’s cardiovascular activity. However, it remains unclear how Apple would manage the feature’s impact on battery life, and testing does not guarantee it will appear in the finished device.

Apple is also reportedly preparing the first meaningful Watch processor upgrade in several generations. The existing Series 11 and Ultra 3 use the same S10 chip introduced with the Series 10.

Alongside the new hardware, Apple is said to be revamping its Health and Fitness apps to display more wellness-focused metrics.

The approach would more closely resemble Oura and Whoop, which turn health, sleep and activity data into simplified insights covering areas such as recovery and overall readiness.

The larger Apple Watch redesign could eventually introduce new materials, a revised case and potentially a different band attachment system. Such a change could break compatibility with existing Apple Watch bands, although Apple has not confirmed any redesign plans.

An Apple Watch SE 4 is not expected to launch this year.