Home > Latest News > MacBook Air M4 Incoming?

MacBook Air M4 Incoming?

By | 4 Mar 2025

Apple CEO Tim Cook has teased the launch of a new Air-branded device, fueling speculation about what could be next for the tech giant.

In a cryptic post on X, Cook shared a short video with the text, “There’s something in the air,” accompanied by a caption that simply says, “This week.”

The leading contender for the big reveal is an updated MacBook Air, likely featuring Apple’s next-generation M4 chip. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to launch new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models this month, following the typical refresh cycle seen with the M3 MacBook Air, which was released around this time last year.

But Apple’s Air lineup of course extends beyond just MacBooks and other possibilities are in play. Reports suggest that Apple is winding down iPad Air inventory, indicating a new iPad Air refresh could also be on the horizon – potentially alongside an updated Magic Keyboard.

There has also been chatter about a possible iPhone Air model, though such a device would be an unexpected addition and is more likely part of a longer-term strategy rather than an imminent launch.

With Apple products typically landing in Australian stores soon after their global debut, local retailers and Apple fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on whatever is unveiled this week. If the MacBook Air M4 does arrive, it could mark a significant performance leap for Apple’s ultraportable laptop, making it an attractive option for students, professionals and content creators.

Apple’s official announcement is expected within the next few days.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Is Playing LG & Samsung Off Against Each Other The Chinese Are In The Middle
Spotify Wants Regulators To Crack Down On Apple
Motorola g85 5G
Refurbished Smartphones Sales Growing Faster Than New
Apple Costing Foldable iPhone 2026 Launch Tipped
Apple To Build AI Servers In The USA
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

CE Appliance Sales Fall In Jan Despite Overall Rise
Latest News
/
March 4, 2025
/
Latest Windows 11 AI & Security Update Slowing Some Intel Processors
Latest News
/
March 4, 2025
/
Retail Sales Back To Growth
Latest News
/
March 4, 2025
/
TCL Announces New Nxtpaper Phones And Tablet
Latest News
/
March 4, 2025
/
EXCLUSIVE:Oppo Distributor Still Wallowing In Debt As Sales Fall In OZ
Latest News
/
March 4, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CE Appliance Sales Fall In Jan Despite Overall Rise
Latest News
/
March 4, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Despite audio CE and appliance retailers reporting a soft January the new year opened on a high with the latest...
Read More