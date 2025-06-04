Home > Latest News > Lutron Expands Globally with Acquisition of UK-Based Orluna

4 Jun 2025

US lighting control giant Lutron has acquired UK-based architectural lighting manufacturer Orluna LED Technologies, marking its first acquisition outside North America.

Founded in 2010, Orluna is known for its premium downlights, uplights, and architectural fixtures, widely used in luxury residential and hospitality settings.

The company will continue operating from its UK headquarters, while benefiting from Lutron’s global reach.

“Orluna’s refined product line pairs perfectly with our control and shading systems, setting a new standard for design and performance,” said Ben Bard, Vice President of Lutron’s Luxury Residential Business.

Orluna’s product range will remain available across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, but not currently in North America. However, Lutron says future expansion plans are under evaluation.

The deal reflects Lutron’s ongoing strategy to build a cohesive, vertically integrated offering in premium lighting. It follows previous acquisitions including Ketra in 2018 and Limelight in 2019.

Andrew Kilborn, Managing Director of Orluna, welcomed the acquisition: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Lutron. Both companies share a long-term vision, and together we’ll deliver beautifully integrated lighting solutions.”



