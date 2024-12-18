Whether they receive it via Wi-Fi, broadband cable, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites or some sort of magical Penn & Teller jiggery-pokery, the millions of Australians living outside the major metropolitan cities would just like some decent phone and internet services.

Services that don’t drop out. Services that deliver what the provider promises. Services that can handle the Australian landscape. Services that don’t alert you to a voicemail left six hours ago.

Successive governments say all the right things, they implement reviews, and have meetings of thought leaders.

The major telcos spend tens, hundreds of millions of marketing and advertising dollars babbling on about their commitment to this and that, and that and this, but people don’t want to be force fed nonsensical animated Telstra ads, they just want some decent internet and mobile coverage.

According to the latest Roy Morgan polling on Australia’s most trusted and distrusted brands, Optus was at the top of the naughty list, for the sixth successive quarter. Yes, even more unpopular than Woolworths, Coles, Qantas, Telstra, Temu, Twitter/X and News Corp.

The 2024 Regional Telecommunications Review report has been made available by the Labor government.

It received a “record number” of submissions, and in-person feedback from consultations held around the nation.

The committee has made 14 recommendations to the Australian Government, “all designed to improve the telecommunications experience for regional, rural and remote Australians”.

They include recommendations aimed at enhancing mobile coverage, universal services guarantee, consumer protection, affordability, connectivity literacy and First Nations inclusion.

The 2024 Regional Telecommunications Review report says the Australian Government should:

Prioritise funding to improve existing terrestrial mobile network capacity, service quality, and resilience, rather than further extending terrestrial coverage;

Continue funding new terrestrial mobile coverage for critical areas like roads, and leverage strategically located Wi-Fi hotspots where needed;

Request the ACCC to conduct a new inquiry into mandatory domestic mobile roaming, considering emerging DTH [direct-to-home] satellite technologies and its effect on competition;

Mandate, at the earliest opportunity, emergency mobile roaming during disasters and expedite the regulatory and operational framework for its use;

Increase consumer and business awareness of terrestrial mobile network alternatives like Wi-Fi calling and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services for fixed locations;

Enhance the ACMA’s resources to enforce compliance against the sale and use of illegal mobile phone boosters and other unauthorised equipment and installation practices.

The report states that “emerging LEO satellite technologies were a critical consideration in framing the recommendations for the best way to invest and support regional communities”.

Per the European Space Agency (ESA): “An LEO is … is relatively close to Earth’s surface. It is normally at an altitude of less than 1,000km but could be as low as 160km above Earth – which is low compared to other orbits, but still very far above Earth’s surface.

“By comparison, most commercial aeroplanes do not fly at altitudes much greater than approximately 14km, so even the lowest LEO is more than ten times higher than that. Unlike satellites in GEO [geostationary orbit, which can be 35,000km from Earth] that must always orbit along Earth’s equator, LEO satellites do not always have to follow a particular path around Earth in the same way – their plane can be tilted. This means there are more available routes for satellites in LEO, which is one of the reasons why LEO is a very commonly used orbit.”

The ESA says LEO satellites are the most commonly used for satellite imaging, for a better resolution.

Satellites in this orbit travel at a speed of around 7.8km per second and can circle Earth in about 90 minutes.

“However, individual LEO satellites are less useful for tasks such as telecommunication, because they move so fast across the sky and therefore require a lot of effort to track from ground stations,” the ESA says.

“Instead, communications satellites in LEO often work as part of a large combination or constellation of multiple satellites to give constant coverage. In order to increase coverage, sometimes constellations like this, consisting of several of the same or similar satellites, are launched together to create a ‘net’ around Earth. This lets them cover large areas of Earth simultaneously by working together.”