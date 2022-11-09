Netflix has launched its $6.99 Basic With Ads tier in Australia, and it is proving to be far more basic than expected.

To its own credit, Netflix hasn’t been shy about the lesser content offering available on its ad-supported tier, saying “a limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions.”

While it’s unclear how much of the content won’t be available, pundits are suggesting upward of 10 per cent of the ad-free Netflix’s programming won’t be on the ad-supported service.

Of the big hitters, three Daniel Craig-era Bond films, Arrested Development, House of Cards (odd, given it’s a Netflix original), and New Girls are among the shows not yet available.

Below is a partial list of programming not available.

TV Shows:

Arrested Development

House of Cards

Peaky Blinders

New Girl

The Magicians

The Last Kingdom

The Sinner

Good Girls

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

She-Ra and the Princess of Power

All Hail King Julien

Dawn of the Croods

The Good Place

Knight Rider

Queen of the South

Marlon

Friday Night Lights

Ash vs. Evil Dead

Wynonna Earp

Stargate: SG1

Van Helsing

Uncoupled

Movies:

Oblivion

Man on a Ledge

Robin Hood

Steve Jobs

The Butler

Skyfall

Casino Royale

Vampires vs. The Bronx

Uncharted

Pineapple Express

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Paddington

Nocturnal Animals

Sorry to Bother You

A Knight’s Tale

Labyrinth

Hell or High Water

The Hurt Locker

If Beale Street Could Talk

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

Crimson Peak

It Follows

The Green Inferno

Raw

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Umma

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Quantum of Solace

28 Days

Rambo

Darkest House

Made of Honor

The Imitation Game

Wanted

Legend

Blue Jasmine

A Monster Calls

Sing 2

Morbius

Road House

The Mist

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

Phantom Thread

Contraband

Tully

Vice

The Hateful Eight

The Bad Guys