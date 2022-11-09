Lots Of Netflix Content Not On ‘Basic With Ads’
Netflix has launched its $6.99 Basic With Ads tier in Australia, and it is proving to be far more basic than expected.
To its own credit, Netflix hasn’t been shy about the lesser content offering available on its ad-supported tier, saying “a limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions.”
While it’s unclear how much of the content won’t be available, pundits are suggesting upward of 10 per cent of the ad-free Netflix’s programming won’t be on the ad-supported service.
Of the big hitters, three Daniel Craig-era Bond films, Arrested Development, House of Cards (odd, given it’s a Netflix original), and New Girls are among the shows not yet available.
Below is a partial list of programming not available.
TV Shows:
Arrested Development
House of Cards
Peaky Blinders
New Girl
The Magicians
The Last Kingdom
The Sinner
Good Girls
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
She-Ra and the Princess of Power
All Hail King Julien
Dawn of the Croods
The Good Place
Knight Rider
Queen of the South
Marlon
Friday Night Lights
Ash vs. Evil Dead
Wynonna Earp
Stargate: SG1
Van Helsing
Uncoupled
Movies:
Oblivion
Man on a Ledge
Robin Hood
Steve Jobs
The Butler
Skyfall
Casino Royale
Vampires vs. The Bronx
Uncharted
Pineapple Express
The Zookeeper’s Wife
Paddington
Nocturnal Animals
Sorry to Bother You
A Knight’s Tale
Labyrinth
Hell or High Water
The Hurt Locker
If Beale Street Could Talk
Won’t You Be My Neighbor
Crimson Peak
It Follows
The Green Inferno
Raw
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Umma
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Quantum of Solace
28 Days
Rambo
Darkest House
Made of Honor
The Imitation Game
Wanted
Legend
Blue Jasmine
A Monster Calls
Sing 2
Morbius
Road House
The Mist
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
Phantom Thread
Contraband
Tully
Vice
The Hateful Eight
The Bad Guys