Oppo the loss-making Chinese smartphone brand, whose Australian distributor is relying on massive multimillion dollar loans to operate in this market, is set to try and take on Samsung and Motorola shortly in the foldable market.

The business whose CEO owns a Company that loaned the business $30M last year, which ChannelNews understands is now under investigation Australian authorities, saw market share fall 24% last year now they are recruiting journalists for a trip to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in March 2023, where the Oppo Find N2 Flip will be revealed for the Australian market.

This will be pitched right up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, and the Motorola Razr 2022.

In 2022 Motorola stripped market share away from Oppo who are seen as a Chinese Company who are facing serious questions about the use of technology that they don’t have patents for.

Late last year Oppo were forced to halt sales in Germany after losing a patent lawsuit to the Finnish telecoms giant Nokia, which alleged that Oppo’s use of certain 4G and 5G signalling technologies had infringed on its patents.

OnePlus, which was folded into Oppo as a sub-brand last year, has also suspended sales in Germany.

From what we know the new Oppo Flip offering is inferior to the Motorola Razr and the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 with several key retailers and carriers set to be reluctant to range the new Oppo Find Flip model due to the strength of the Samsung brand and the growing presence of Motorola who are now the #3 smartphone brand in Australia.

While the new Oppo flip phone has the same form factor to the Motorola Razr 2022 and the Samsung Flip phone the Razr is more compact, has outstanding build quality, including a water-repellent design, a glass back protected by Gorilla Glass 5, an aluminium 7000 series frame, and a stainless-steel hinge and can display one billion colours.

On the other hand, the OPPO Find N2 Flip only has the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset and 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of native storage.

The Motorola Razr is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform running at a max frequency of 3.19 GHz and paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of native storage.

There is the possibility that the specs for the Australian Oppo Flip model could be changed to include a Snapdragon processor.

The Motorola Razr also delivers a higher 144 Hz display refresh rate. It is a 6.7″ diagonal AMOLED panel and has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and HDR10+ certification.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a bigger 3.7-inch panel placed vertically while the external display of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is an AMOLED panel with a resolution of only 382 x 720 pixels.

The Motorola Razr 2022 also has superior camera hardware.

It has a dual rear camera including a 50 MP main sensor with OIS and a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, as well as a 32 MP front camera. The OPPO Find N2 Flip has a 50 MP main camera too, but without OIS and accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide lens.

In Australia Oppo products are distributed by OMC Electronics Pty Ltd who last year declared $8.2M in losses and another linked business that sells smartphones a $10.2M loss with questions being raised as to whether they have a future in Australia.

OMC Electronics has over overall $98M in liabilities with questions being raised by auditors as to whether they can continue as a ‘Going Concern’.

According to filings lodged with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission OMC Electronics claims that sales of their smartphones fell from $165.9 million in 2021 to $127.8 million in 2022 a fall of approximately 24%.

Current 2022 liabilities of the OMC Electronics business are listed at $66.67 million Vs $46.13 million in 2021.