By | 19 Jan 2025

LG Display whose OLED revenues were propped up last year by arch rival Samsung, is so desperate to turn the business that is under pressure from Chinese brands around, that management are rolling out what is being labelled their “jump’ strategy.

CEO Jeong Cheol-dong has pledged a turnaround in 2025 with his ‘Jump’ strategy front and centre of his new business strategy which is already under pressure with arch rivals TCL and Hisense using to CES 2025 to show off new large TVs and display panels that are cheaper to produce and to the naked eye equal to what LG is producing.

The business that has been struggling for nearly a decade is punting on a 4th generation organic light-emitting diodes panel which achieves a maximum brightness as high as 4,000 nits.

The only problem is that it is expensive with brands including LG, Samsung and Sony turning to the likes of TCL the world’s largest manufacturer of TVs to manufacture large volumes of their LCD value and affordable premium TVs with LG and Samsung manufacturing their premium TV’s.

“Our goal for this year is to make it a year of bold leaps forward and meaningful advancements with our unique product and technological value,” Jeong said at a press briefing in South Korea on Friday.

Desperate for success after being forced to sell their China based LCD manufacturing plant to a TCL subsidiary he said, “We will do our best to achieve a turnaround this year”.

He claims that “JUMP,” represents four keywords: just in time, unique value, market leadership and partnership.

The core problem is that OLED is losing ground because of the high cost of OLED manufacturing with Samsung who moved to sourcing LG OLED panels last year after a direction from the South Korean Government who did not want to witness further erosion of OLED sales in the face of the Chinese made Micro and Mini LED panels that were seen as cheaper than OLED and as bright as OLED.

Under the new direction, the company will push for growth and use its advanced OLED panels to get ahead in the market. LG will also focus on strengthening ties with customers who are switching to Chinese sourced display screens.

“Currently, the competition in the display market is fierce amid oversupply and sluggish demand. You cannot survive if customers don’t choose you.” Jeong claimed.

Under Jeong’s leadership, the display maker posted its first quarterly turnaround in a year in the October-December 2024 period due in part to Samsung purchases of LG OLED panels.

The only problem is that LG’s Display business is not profitable with the business reporting a loss of $620 million last year as of December 2024.

In 2025 the business is punting on a new a proprietary technology Primary RGB Tandem, which uses independent stacks of RGB elements to produce light.

The Primary RGB Tandem structure in the 4th-generation OLED panel organizes the light source into four stacks by adding two layers of blue elements and independent layers of red and green elements, LG explained.

Sister Company LG Electronics is punting on a new WebOS smart TV platform to deliver them additional revenue , by being able to capture confidential data from owners of TVs running WebOS, with the data sold to the highest third party bidder, including political parties looking to identify how people will vote in the upcoming electrion. Most people don’t want the data captured according to ACCC research.

Previously, the company used a three-stack light source. The new technology improves maximum brightness by increasing the amount of light produced by each layer compared to the previous structure, LG added.

To realize perfect black and rich colorus, especially when external light is affecting the screen, LG said it has developed a special film featuring ultra-low reflection technology to block 99 percent of internal and external light reflections.

In 2025 all AI TVs are expected to use more power a move that has TV manufacturers scrambling to introduce new technology to overcome the added power use.



Massive $20B Ad Agency Merger Set To Impact Tech & Appliance Brands Including Apple
