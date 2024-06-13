HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Lorson Out At Fetch, Ahead Of New Puck Launch That Will Take On Hubbl

By | 13 Jun 2024

Scott Lorson the former CEO of Fetch has exited the business 18 months after Telstra snapped up 51.4% of the business back in 2022, and weeks out from the launch of a new puck that will compete head on with the new Foxtel Group Hubble offering.

Lorson has been replaced by Dominic Arena who was parachuted in from Asian telco Axiata with questions now being asked as to who will be next to go at Fetch with questions raised about the lack of profile marketing.

Arena has extensive knowledge of the Australian & Asia Pacific streaming markets having worked in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Singapore, Nepal and Malaysia in the past.

Lorson told ChannelNews that he is taking 12 months off claiming “I will be back; I am only 56 and I have a lot of media experience”.

In the past Telstra who are struggling to get customers to use the Fetch TV box over products from the likes of Foxtel Group, Apple and Google have parachuted overseas executives in to fix ailing problems.

Most have not worked out, with Arena facing a tough gig as free to air TVs implode and streaming giants switch to house brand streaming services over local players such as Fetch.

As for overseas executives performing Dr Karsten Wildberger was flown in to run the retail operations for Telstra, he resigned and returned to Europe, after failing to deliver increased revenues.

Prior to that they employed a so called US retail guru and that failed then there was Gordon Ballantyne who also quiet.

In the mobile phone space Telstra former chief executive Andy Penn’s had ambitious bid to recast the telco as a technology company he hired former Nokia chief and senior Microsoft executive Stephen Elop, that relationship ended in total failure.

As for Arena, was formerly Managing Director and Partner of strategy consulting firms based in Singapore, and a Director at KPMG Advisory in Australia at one stage of his career.

Questions are also being asked about other replacements in the marketing area with Fetch struggling to get traction across the Telstra network and up against the Foxtel Group who have been growing their Kayo and Binge subscribers and recently launched Hubble which brings together free to air andBack in 2009, Lorson a season media executive who at one stage ran the Kerry Packer controlled ACP claimed that he was set to disrupt the Australian media landscape by introducing a world class content aggregation platform, forming true content and distribution partnerships, and providing exceptional customer value.

“In the subsequent 15 years, Fetch has achieved tremendous success owing to the unwavering commitment of shareholders, the efforts of an amazingly talented team, the strong support of our distribution and content partners, and the loyalty of our passionate customers,” he told Media Week.

Even now people in the media industry are scratching their heads trying to work out why Telstra actually bought into Fetch when they already owned 35% of Foxtel Group and could have easily used the new Hubble platform as an incentive for Telstra customers.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
