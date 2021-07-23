Lorna Jane has been hit with a massive $5 million fine for “engaging in conduct liable to mislead the public” after claiming its LJ Shield Activewear was an effective barrier from COVID-19.

The company admitted that it falsely claimed the activewear “eliminated”, “stopped the spread” and “protected wearers” against “viruses including COVID-19”.

The wording, featured on in-store signage, on its website, on Instagram, in emails to consumers and in media releases, included “Cure for the Spread of COVID-19? Lorna Jane Thinks So” and “LJ SHIELD is a groundbreaking technology that makes transferal of all pathogens to your Activewear (and let’s face it, the one we’re all thinking about is Covid-19) impossible by eliminating the virus on contact with the fabric”.

Needless to say, it doesn’t do any of that. Lorna Jane, in fact, didn’t do any scientific testing at all to back up these claims.

“Lorna Jane falsely promoted its LJ Shield Activewear as eliminating or providing protection from COVID amidst growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Australia,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

“The whole marketing campaign was based upon consumers’ desire for greater protection against the global pandemic.”

“The $5 million in penalties imposed by the Court highlights the seriousness of Lorna Jane’s conduct, which the judge called ‘exploitative, predatory and potentially dangerous’,” Mr Sims said.

“This was dreadful conduct as it involved making serious claims regarding public health when there was no basis for them,” Mr Sims said.

“This type of conduct is particularly harmful where, as here, consumers cannot easily check or monitor the claims made.”