Home > Latest News > Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany

Long Wait For Strange Guitars Handmade In Germany

By | 20 Jan 2025

Is it a gimmick that will go the way of the briefly popular but always hugely uncool synth guitar? 

Or a revolutionary musical instrument that will change the way we think about the axe?

Guitarists around the world will ultimately make the call on high-tech German luthier Robin Stummvoll’s new Verso Sine guitar. But for now business is thriving.

Stummvoll crafts his guitars in a workshop in the German city Kassel.  

“I personally hand-select each piece of wood, ensuring the instrument is crafted to last a lifetime,” he said. “Only native German woods are used, carefully stored and dried for years, sometimes decades.”

Verso Sine guitar.

He said the guitar necks are finished with a durable, thin resin coat, rubbed in and followed by layers of natural oils “for a smooth, organic feel”.

The solid ash body is coated with traditional linseed oil paint.

So what makes the solid body Verso Sine so different from your traditional six-string electric guitar? First, it comes in six or seven-string varieties. 

But the real innovation comes in the “Sine Pad”, a flat piece of powder-coated steel that sits, slightly raised, over the body of the guitar.

The spring-loaded Sine Pad can be pushed down, altering the pickup to string distance, thus allowing volume shifts, “enabling a mechanical, expressive swell or tremolo effect”.  

“Pressing the Sine Pad is a deeply satisfying and natural gesture, offering a whole new perspective on the instrument,” Stummvoll said. He described the guitar as “visionary and creative, simplistic yet avant-garde”.

A video shows the guitar in action. On the surface, the Verso Sine seems to be able to take on the duties of volume control, a whammy bar and a few pedals, and create a fuller, airy sound that could be useful in creating synth-sounding pads for ambient music. 

 

Verso Sine guitar.

An optional add-on for “pedal nerds, synth geeks, and producers” is developed with Lehle. The Lehle Expression is described as a “compact module [using] a wear-free magnetic hall sensor to measure the distance to the Sine Pad”.

“This generates a control signal that can be used in four ways:

  • Expression – two expression outputs allow you to control two pedals (or synths) with expression capabilities;
  • USB Midi – Control any parameter in your DAW by connecting via a USB-B;
  • Control Voltage – Control your analog synths that accept CV.
  • Switch – It can switch your amp or pedal using an internal relay.”

There are various price points depending on the specs. We filled out a form for a left-handed seven string with the Lehle Expression – 3,390 euros (A$5,600).

Orders for 2025 are now closed, Stummvoll said, but he is accepting orders for 2026.



About Post Author
, , ,
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Lifesaver And A Disappointment: Reviews For Loop Earplugs Are In
Latest News
/
January 20, 2025
/
EXCLUSIVE:Loewe Snubs LG Claiming They Will Never Capture & Sell Customer Data After Moving To Samsung OS
Latest News
/
January 20, 2025
/
Specs Tipped For Galaxy Tab S10 FE & Tab Active5 Pro
Latest News
/
January 20, 2025
/
Arlo’s Security Cameras Can Now Detect Fires & Flames
Latest News
/
January 20, 2025
/
Windows 11 24H2
Microsoft Begins Forcing Windows 11 Security & AI Updates
Latest News
/
January 20, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lifesaver And A Disappointment: Reviews For Loop Earplugs Are In
Latest News
/
January 20, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Australians have had a few months to get used to their Loop Dream earplugs, and the reviews from verified buyers...
Read More