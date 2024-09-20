Logitech’s flagship LogiPlay event was held midweek and there are loads of new products for gamers to consider.

The launch was live streamed on Twitch from locations around the world including Sydney, Paris, Berlin, Shanghai, Tokyo, Madrid, São Paulo and California.

The new Logitech G range includes:

Logitech G RS Wheel Hub, Hub PC and Xbox ($299.95)

Designed for “maximum racing versatility and compatibility with the growing range of Logitech G’s racing bases”.

Choose between the RS Track Wheel, RS Round Wheel and the MOMO x Logitech G Wheels.

Customisable LED rev lights and adjustable gear shifters. Pair the RS Wheel Hubs for single, double or triple platform compatibility.

Logitech G RS Track Wheel ($149.95)

The steering wheel attachment “engineered for endurance” comes with a custom-made, breathable, micro-pattern for improving traction.

Pro X Superlight 2 Dex ($299.95)

Hero 2 sensor, tournament-grade Lightspeed wireless, Lightforce switches. The Hero 2 is now capable of tracking at up to 44k DPI, up to 888 IPS/88G acceleration, and performance up to 8 kHz polling rate.

Logitech G G915 X Line ($299.95 – $369.95)

Full-size mechanical gaming keyboards designed for speed and control. The new wireless models feature tri-mode connectivity, so players can select between Lightspeed wireless, Bluetooth or USB-C. The new G915 X line features low-profile GL switches and 1.3mm actuation point for achieving higher actions per minute.

Astro A50 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming HeadsBase Station Gen 5 ($599.95)

Engineered for “absolute audio immersion”. Built on the same Gen 5 platform as the A50 X Wireless Gaming Headset, the A50 incorporates improvements including Logitech G’s Playsync Audio, designed for multi-platform console battlestation gaming.

Audio-wise,the A50 has Pro-G Graphene drivers, 24 bit Lightspeed wireless and a 16-bit 48 kHz microphone that achieves “broadcast-quality wireless voice fidelity”.