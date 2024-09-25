Logitech’s new MX Creative Console is aimed at making life less complicated for creatives.

In the box are two pieces of hardware – a keypad with dynamic display keys “to access and trigger the most important actions”, and a dialpad that serves as a “smart analog navigation controller”.

The gear is customisable, meaning you can input all your most common actions.

Essentially, it’s about saving time and getting through commands with less Shift + Cntrl + Whatever.

“Digital creativity is undergoing a massive transformation, constantly evolving the way people create,” says Anatoliy Polyanker, general manager of the MX Business Unit at Logitech. “The MX Creative Console is designed to help people redefine their workflow.”

“With the latest additions to the Logitech MX Ecosystem, the MX Creative Console and recently-announced MX Ink, we are tapping into the key trends of democratising digital creation, 3D design and spatial computing, and AI-enabled workflows.”

The MX Creative Console “enables deep integration” through tailored plugins for applications such as Adobe’s Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Audition and Illustrator.

Logitech says the console “enhances the ability to work with AI capabilities such as Adobe Photoshop’s Generative Fill and Adobe Premiere Pro’s Text-Based Editing”.

Each console comes with a three-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps membership.

With the free Logi Options+ software, the console offers app integration across Windows and Mac, with customisable controls, plugins, profiles and icons available through the Logi Marketplace.

Logitech plans to expand the device’s capabilities with new features and plugins.

MX Creative Console, available in pale grey and graphite, is available for pre-order and will start shipping on October 14. The RRP is $349.95.