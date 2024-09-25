Home > Latest News > Logitech’s MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts

Logitech’s MX Creative Console Big On Shortcuts

By | 25 Sep 2024

Logitech’s new MX Creative Console is aimed at making life less complicated for creatives.

In the box are two pieces of hardware – a keypad with dynamic display keys “to access and trigger the most important actions”, and a dialpad that serves as a “smart analog navigation controller”. 

The gear is customisable, meaning you can input all your most common actions. 

Essentially, it’s about saving time and getting through commands with less Shift + Cntrl + Whatever.

“Digital creativity is undergoing a massive transformation, constantly evolving the way people create,” says Anatoliy Polyanker, general manager of the MX Business Unit at Logitech. “The MX Creative Console is designed to help people redefine their workflow.”

“With the latest additions to the Logitech MX Ecosystem, the MX Creative Console and recently-announced MX Ink, we are tapping into the key trends of democratising digital creation, 3D design and spatial computing, and AI-enabled workflows.”

 

Logitech MX Creative Console.

The MX Creative Console “enables deep integration” through tailored plugins for applications such as Adobe’s Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Audition and Illustrator.

Logitech says the console “enhances the ability to work with AI capabilities such as Adobe Photoshop’s Generative Fill and Adobe Premiere Pro’s Text-Based Editing”. 

Each console comes with a three-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps membership.

With the free Logi Options+ software, the console offers app integration across Windows and Mac, with customisable controls, plugins, profiles and icons available through the Logi Marketplace. 

Logitech plans to expand the device’s capabilities with new features and plugins.

MX Creative Console, available in pale grey and graphite, is available for pre-order and will start shipping on October 14. The RRP is $349.95.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Logitech’s New Toys For Gamers
Attach New UE MiniRoll Speaker To Boots, Boats, Belts And Bags
Logitech Board Forced Into Shock Decision By Swiss Court
Logitech AGM In Turmoil After Court Decision
Logitech G Launch New Gaming Mouse
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Visa
Visa Hauled To Court Over Debit Card Monopoly
Latest News
/
September 25, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Benchmarks Leaked
Latest News
/
September 25, 2024
/
Is Harvey Norman In A Position To Be Sold?
Latest News
/
September 25, 2024
/
Lenovo To Use Formula 1 To Spruik AI Offering As Revenues & Profits Surge
Latest News
/
September 25, 2024
/
RBA Leaves Interest Rate Unchanged
Latest News
/
September 24, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Visa
Visa Hauled To Court Over Debit Card Monopoly
Latest News
/
September 25, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Nearly a decade after Australia’s ACCC issued Visa with an A$18 million penalty for anti-competitive conduct, the US has now...
Read More