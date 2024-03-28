Logitech has launched its new Signature Slim Keyboard Combo, which was designed to simplify switching between personal and work computers.

For those with a single workspace for both professional and personal tasks, these products come with more features than entry-level keyboards, as well as time-saving software customisation.

The Combo features the Signature Slim K950 wireless keyboard and the Signature Plus M750 wireless mouse, which are available in graphite and off-white.

It was designed to blend seamlessly across home desktops and work laptops with one single tap.

The keyboard keys are quiet, the mouse clicks are silents, and scrolling is fast and precise thanks to SmartWheel.

The Signature Slim keyboard has responsive laptop-like typing in a slim design. The Logi Options+ app will also enhance the experience.

It comes with shortcuts including volume control, play / pause, mute / unmute, and Smart Actions, which provides the power to skip repetitive actions by automating multiple tasks with a single keystroke.

General Manager of the Core Personal Workspace Solutions business at Logitech, Art O’Gnimh said, “We created the Signature Slim keyboard as the perfect companion to the Signature mouse we introduced two years ago to help the many people who juggle work, life and everything in between. Signature Slim helps you stay in control of professional and personal worlds, connecting effortlessly to both your home and work computers.”

IT teams will benefit from the Signature Slim Combo for Business, which bring a new standard, equipped with Logi Bolt secure wireless technology for reliable connections.

One keyboard and mouse can be mass deployed to an entire workforce, and then be monitored remotely via Logitech Sync, ensuring devices are up to date. The Combo is compatible with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and other operating systems.

The Signature Slim Combo is certified carbon neutral, and the paper packaging comes from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources.

The plastic parts include certified post-consumer recycled plastic, 62% for Graphite, 48% for Off-White (Signature Slim K950), 61% for Graphite, 25% for Off-White (Signature M750), and 63% for Graphite, 26% for Off-White (Signature M750L).

The Signature Slim Combo is available this March from the official Logitech website, and selected retailers, costing A$169.95.

The Signature Slim Combo for Business is available from the official Logitech website and through authorised resellers for A$169.95.