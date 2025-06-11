Logitech has unveiled its new Flip Folio keyboard case, designed specifically for Apple’s latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models.

The Flip Folio includes a full-size Bluetooth keyboard that magnetically stows away on the back of the case when not in use.

The case supports both landscape and portrait orientations, with a multi-angle kickstand to suit everything from video watching to typing.

A notable feature is its ability to switch between up to three Bluetooth-enabled devices, enabling users to quickly toggle between an iPad, smartphone, or other gadgets.

Logitech says the Flip Folio is targeted at users who want a seamless blend of protection and productivity, without the bulk typically associated with keyboard cases. It offers front and back iPad protection and fits easily into a bag or under your arm.

While it enters a crowded category, Logitech is aiming to set the Flip Folio apart with its sustainability credentials.

The case is built with at least 37% post-consumer recycled plastic (for Graphite and Midnight Black models), and its packaging is FSC-certified.

The Flip Folio is compatible with the latest iPad Pro (11-inch and 13-inch, M4 chip) and iPad Air (11-inch and 13-inch, M2 and M3 chips, as well as 5th Gen).

It is priced at A$189.99 for 13-inch models and A$169.99 for 11-inch versions, with a variety of colour options expected.