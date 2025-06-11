Home > Latest News > Logitech Unveils Flip Folio Keyboard Case for iPad Pro and iPad Air

Logitech Unveils Flip Folio Keyboard Case for iPad Pro and iPad Air

By | 11 Jun 2025

Logitech has unveiled its new Flip Folio keyboard case, designed specifically for Apple’s latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models.

The Flip Folio includes a full-size Bluetooth keyboard that magnetically stows away on the back of the case when not in use.

The case supports both landscape and portrait orientations, with a multi-angle kickstand to suit everything from video watching to typing.

A notable feature is its ability to switch between up to three Bluetooth-enabled devices, enabling users to quickly toggle between an iPad, smartphone, or other gadgets.

Logitech says the Flip Folio is targeted at users who want a seamless blend of protection and productivity, without the bulk typically associated with keyboard cases. It offers front and back iPad protection and fits easily into a bag or under your arm.

While it enters a crowded category, Logitech is aiming to set the Flip Folio apart with its sustainability credentials.

The case is built with at least 37% post-consumer recycled plastic (for Graphite and Midnight Black models), and its packaging is FSC-certified.

The Flip Folio is compatible with the latest iPad Pro (11-inch and 13-inch, M4 chip) and iPad Air (11-inch and 13-inch, M2 and M3 chips, as well as 5th Gen).

It is priced at A$189.99 for 13-inch models and A$169.99 for 11-inch versions, with a variety of colour options expected.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple Admits Siri Delays, Unveils AirPods Upgrades Amid iOS 26 Backlash
Samsung & Chinese Smartphone Brands Mock Apple After 2025 WWDC Announcements
Apple Unveils Subtle “Liquid Glass” Design Language Across All Platforms
Apple tvOS 26 Brings New Interface, Better AirPlay and Karaoke Features
Apple Taking A Gap Year As WWDC Kicks Off Without Anything Really Big
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Goes After Officeworks Core Retail Offering
Latest News
/
June 12, 2025
/
OZ To Get Another Sattelite Operator As Carriers Come Under Pressure
Latest News
/
June 11, 2025
/
Android 16 Rolls Out Early with Major Upgrades for Pixel Phones
Latest News
/
June 11, 2025
/
Apple Admits Siri Delays, Unveils AirPods Upgrades Amid iOS 26 Backlash
Latest News
/
June 11, 2025
/
Samsung & Chinese Smartphone Brands Mock Apple After 2025 WWDC Announcements
Latest News
/
June 11, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Goes After Officeworks Core Retail Offering
Latest News
/
June 12, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
As Officeworks goes after JB Hi Fi business Amazon has emerged as a major threat for Officeworks core business with...
Read More