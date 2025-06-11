Logitech Unveils Flip Folio Keyboard Case for iPad Pro and iPad Air
Logitech has unveiled its new Flip Folio keyboard case, designed specifically for Apple’s latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models.
The Flip Folio includes a full-size Bluetooth keyboard that magnetically stows away on the back of the case when not in use.
The case supports both landscape and portrait orientations, with a multi-angle kickstand to suit everything from video watching to typing.
A notable feature is its ability to switch between up to three Bluetooth-enabled devices, enabling users to quickly toggle between an iPad, smartphone, or other gadgets.
Logitech says the Flip Folio is targeted at users who want a seamless blend of protection and productivity, without the bulk typically associated with keyboard cases. It offers front and back iPad protection and fits easily into a bag or under your arm.
While it enters a crowded category, Logitech is aiming to set the Flip Folio apart with its sustainability credentials.
The case is built with at least 37% post-consumer recycled plastic (for Graphite and Midnight Black models), and its packaging is FSC-certified.
The Flip Folio is compatible with the latest iPad Pro (11-inch and 13-inch, M4 chip) and iPad Air (11-inch and 13-inch, M2 and M3 chips, as well as 5th Gen).
It is priced at A$189.99 for 13-inch models and A$169.99 for 11-inch versions, with a variety of colour options expected.