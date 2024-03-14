HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Logitech Tipped To Launch New Streaming Camera

Sources have claimed Logitech are preparing to announce a new interchangeable lens streaming camera in its Mevo range, which will use the Micro Four Thirds mount.

Mevo is a few years old, and was Logitech’s jump into the streaming video space. It was created as a way to make what is usually complex and expensive, into easy and affordable.

Mevo cameras are able to be used individually or as a group, and have been advertised for various uses including streaming at home, classrooms, conferences, sports, and music venues.

The company launched a companion app for Mevo last January, called Mevo Go, which allowed Android and iOS devices to be a source for sending video, audio, and screencasting to the Mevo Multicam App.

While there’s been support for software, the Mevo system has been held back by hardware. The cameras feature small, low-res sensors, limiting the quality able to be captured. The Mevo camera for example, can only broadcast in 1080p Full HD.

This seems to be changing as reports suggest a new camera is on the way, with a larger sensor and interchangeable lenses. Sensor size or lens mount have yet to specified, however, an FCC registration from January indicates Logitech planned to announce “a Micro Four Thirds Wireless Video Production Camera.”

New reports claim it will be called the Mevo Core, and will be a box-style camera, larger than the current Mevo cameras to accommodate the Micro Four Thirds sensor and mount.

It’s also tipped to feature a 6,400mAh battery, dual USB-C ports, and HDMI output. It will reportedly use microSD card slots and be able to capture 4K resolution video, at up to 30 fps (frames per second).

It remains unclear if the company will launch any lenses with the system, but they are claimed to be announcing the new camera on March 19th, with the tagline ‘Stream with Vision.’



