Fancy some awesome looking keyboards? Fret not as Logitech has got you covered.

I was recently given the honour to test out some of Logitech finest keyboards.

They were the Pop Keys Wireless Mechanical Emoji Keyboard and the MX Mini Keys.

Both keyboards were awesome looking but it was love at first sight with the Pop Keys more the Mini Keys because of its cool design.

Logitech’s Pop keyboard is a mechanical keyboard that has emojis placed on the right side of the device.

It is indeed something that caught my attention when I first unboxed it.

The colour of the keyboard that I received was bright yellow mixed with black. Honestly, this reminded me of none other than New York and its city cabs.

Connecting to my device on the MacBook Air and iMac was easy but at the time of writing I still haven’t figure out how to get the emojis that are on the keyboard onto the word document or into an email body that I am typing on.

This keyboard is also nice and sturdy and each key is round which gives you a feel like you are typing using a typewriter.

To all budding novelist out there, I am pretty sure that this keyboard has been made with YOU in mind.

So, the only bummer with this keyboard was that I could not get the emojis to work not on the laptop nor the desktop.

I suspect to get the emojis working, I would need to call AppleCare technical support for some much-needed help to get the keyboard properly connected with my iMac.

The product description says that the keyboard can be connected with three devices at once but I somehow could not do this as well.

Although the Bluetooth on all three devices (desktop, tablet and mobile phone) were on and in working condition, it was not picking up anything as far as the Pop Keys was concern.

So, in other words, this keyboard is quite tricky to set up so be mindful of this challenge when you decide to purchase it later on.

Here are some of the specs of the product:

Eight swappable emoji keys

Connect to up to three devices at once

Supported by Logitech Software

Can be used on laptops, tablets, and phones

Logitech Pop Keys comes in three colours which is DayDream, Blast and Heartbreaker and is retailed at $129 and can be purchased at JB Hi Fi.

Next up is the is Logitech MX Mini Keys.

I got this keyboard at the same time I received the Pop Keys and you can imagine my excitement to be able to test two keyboards at one go.

When I first laid eyes on the Mini Keys, it reminded me of my current keyboard that I got with my recent iMac purchase, the only difference was the colour of the device.

But I must say that this keypads feels smoother and nicer to type on than the Pop Keys.

I am typing faster and it is all thanks to the velvety type of feel that I get while I type with these keypads.

I also like the minimalist look and feel that this keyboard gives.

And this device also connects easily to Bluetooth in comparison to the Pop Keys.

So, I guess, in comparison to the two, if it were looks, I would go for the Pop Keys but for functionality and ease of use I would go for the MX Mini Keys.

The MX Mini Keys also has an emoji tab that is easier to activate and use.

The Mini Keys comes in three colours Pale Grey, dark grey (Graphite) and pink (Rose) and retails at $169.95 per unit.

To buy both the Pop Keys and the MX Mini Keys, go to here.