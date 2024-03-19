HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Logitech Stock Takes A Nose Dive After Another Senior Exec Quits

Logitech Stock Takes A Nose Dive After Another Senior Exec Quits

By | 19 Mar 2024

Logitech stock has taken a nose dive overnight after the Companies CFO quit the global accessory Company without any warning, he is the second senior executive to exit the business after former CEO Bracken Darrell resigned from the business to run a global clothing and shoe Company.

CFO Chuck Boynton, like, Darrell told shareholders he was leaving the company “to pursue another career opportunity”, the stock fell 8%.

To help allay investor concerns that this departure might imply a problem with Logitech’s business, management reaffirmed its sales forecast for fiscal 2024, previously disclosed in January with several categories including video collaboration delivering increased revenues.

ChannelNews understands that the resignation of Boynton came as a shock to management with the business now engaging head hunters to find a replacement.

Some analysts claim that the sudden resignation appears to imply that Boynton has been poached by another employer with some speculating that he could be joining former Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell who is President and Chief Executive Officer of VF Corporation.

One analyst said,” He’s clearly not been fired”.

The good news is that Logitech is looking to be in a healthy position with the Company reaffirming its guidance for the year, with the business tipped to deliver in excess of US$4.2 billion in sales.

While this is down 6% or 7% year over the year, it’s in line with expectations due to current market conditions.

Despite a dip in sales management is confident that earnings will be up between 4% to 12% to a range of US$610 million to US$660 million.

The bad news is that this guidance came in the form of “non-GAAP operating income.” Actual net income, including taxes and other costs, will probably be less than that.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Logitech Tipped To Launch New Streaming Camera
Popular Logitech Gaming Mouse To Get Firmware Update
Was Former Logitech CEO Bored When He Walked Earlier This Year, Now Shoes Are An Important Part Of His Life
Logitech Takes Gaming Headsets To A New level While Allowing For Multi Platform Switching
Logitech, Sales Fall, Margins Up, Stock Surges
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Kim Komando Reveals How To Know If Someone Is Reading Your Text Messages
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Classé Unveils New Delta Preamplifier
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Sony Pauses PlayStation VR2 Production
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Vinyl Record Sales To Be Used To Measure Inflation
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
Aussie Broadband Shares Slump 25% Told To Sell Superloop Shares
Latest News
/
March 18, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Kim Komando Reveals How To Know If Someone Is Reading Your Text Messages
Latest News
/
March 19, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Any connected device you own can be used to spy on you, with many TVs coming with cameras that are...
Read More