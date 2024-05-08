HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Logitech & Sonos Shares Slide After Apple Store Dumping

By | 8 May 2024

Shares of both Logitech and Sonos have fallen after their speakers were removed from Apple online stores in a move that could benefit local retailers.

Apple’s website is now only ranging products from Beats, a company it bought in 2014, and its own speakers and headphones, checks made by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

“We regularly make changes to the products we sell as new third-party accessories are introduced or customers’ needs change,” an Apple spokesman said in an email.

Shares of Logitech were down 5.7%, while Sonos fell 3.2% on the Nasdaq.

Apple has taken this approach in the past around new product launches. It stopped selling Fitbit fitness bands and smart watches after coming up with the Apple Watch, according to media reports.

Bloomberg reported that the rival products were removed from its online store in late September and that its employees at their brick-and-mortar stores were also asked to remove the products in recent days.



