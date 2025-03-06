Logitech Australia has partnered with Unihack, a student hackathon event, as a major sponsor for the event which will be held later this month.

Unihack which is returning for its 12th edition will be held from March 14-16, 2025, and will allow students to participate from the Melbourne Hub at Monash University Clayton, and the Sydney Hub at UNSW Kensington.

This year’s event is expected to bring together 600 students from across Australia and New Zealand.

Over a 48-hour hybrid event period, teams will design, build, and pitch a working prototype — whether it be a website, mobile app, video game, or hardware solution.

Last year, Unihack saw 447 students from 18 universities participate, and previous winners have gone on to work at companies including Meta, Canva, AWS, and Google.

“Unihack is more than just a competition, it’s a dynamic platform that empowers students to apply their skills beyond the classroom. Logitech’s support is instrumental in elevating this experience, enabling us to uncover the brightest young tech talent in the region,” said Terence Huynh, Sponsorship Lead at Unihack.

Logitech will host a Logitech MX Workshop on March 17, 2025, at the Monash IT Club in Monash University and will offer students a hands-on experience with the Logitech MX Series.

The Logitech MX Creative Console, for example, includes two pieces of hardware – a keypad with dynamic display keys “to access and trigger the most important actions”, and a dialpad that serves as a “smart analog navigation controller”.

All registered students for the event will get the chance to go hands-on with the hardware solutions that are designed to aid creative and technical projects.

“Logitech is committed to identifying and supporting future industry leaders. Through Unihack, we can engage with some of the brightest minds and provide them with the tools they need to turn their ideas into reality,” said Marisol Vargas, Senior Cluster Category Manager at Logitech ANZ.