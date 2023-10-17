Logitech has unveiled the new Zone Wireless 2 headphones, following the original, which debuted in 2019. The new set features far-end noise suppression, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, among other features. There is a price hike though compared to the original.

This new headset was designed for those in corporate. compatible with Zoom, Google Meet, Fast Pair, and Google Voice, with a Microsoft Teams certification as well.

The ear pads and internal battery are now replaceable, and the plastic and aluminium parts have been made with renewable materials, achieving a carbon-neutral certification.

One of the more notable features is support for AI noise reduction, allowing users to hear clear sound even in noisy environments, thanks to 4 noise reduction microphones that suppress background noise. The pair also support ANC hybrid active noise reduction, with 2 levels for adjustment, and a transparency mode.

The headset can be paired with devices via a USB receiver or Bluetooth, and can switch between multiple devices. Upon turning on ANC, it supports up to 15 hours of calls, and music playback. Without ANC, this jumps to 22 hours. They also support fast charging and provide 1 hour talk time after just 5 minutes charging.

The Zone Wireless 2 headset will be available for purchase in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

In North America and the UK, they are expected to cost $299, $100 more than the original. Australian pricing is still to come.

Shipping is expected to start sometime in October, and they can be found on Logitech’s official website, https://www.logitech.com/en-au/products/headsets/zone-wireless-2.html