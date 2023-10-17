HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Logitech Releases 2nd Zone Wireless Headset

Logitech Releases 2nd Zone Wireless Headset

By | 17 Oct 2023

Logitech has unveiled the new Zone Wireless 2 headphones, following the original, which debuted in 2019. The new set features far-end noise suppression, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, among other features. There is a price hike though compared to the original.

This new headset was designed for those in corporate. compatible with Zoom, Google Meet, Fast Pair, and Google Voice, with a Microsoft Teams certification as well.

The ear pads and internal battery are now replaceable, and the plastic and aluminium parts have been made with renewable materials, achieving a carbon-neutral certification.

One of the more notable features is support for AI noise reduction, allowing users to hear clear sound even in noisy environments, thanks to 4 noise reduction microphones that suppress background noise. The pair also support ANC hybrid active noise reduction, with 2 levels for adjustment, and a transparency mode.

The headset can be paired with devices via a USB receiver or Bluetooth, and can switch between multiple devices. Upon turning on ANC, it supports up to 15 hours of calls, and music playback. Without ANC, this jumps to 22 hours. They also support fast charging and provide 1 hour talk time after just 5 minutes charging.

The Zone Wireless 2 headset will be available for purchase in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

In North America and the UK, they are expected to cost $299, $100 more than the original. Australian pricing is still to come.

Shipping is expected to start sometime in October, and they can be found on Logitech’s official website, https://www.logitech.com/en-au/products/headsets/zone-wireless-2.html



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Logitech Launches New Ergonomic Keyboard
Logitech Targets Content Creators & Gamers With New Mics & Light Bar
Logitech Suite of Products Focuses on “New Logic of Work”
Despite JB Hi-Fi’s Optimisim, Suppliers Still Concerned
Logitech Back With Increased Sales & Profit Forecast
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Gag Order ‘Rejected’ The Crest Company Owner, Charged With Raping 14 Year Old Girl
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/
TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/
Pro-Ject Introduces Pink Floyd Inspired Turntable
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/
NetGear Launches Its 1st WiFi 7 Router
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/
Intel Reveals Its Powerful 14th Gen CPUs With 6GHz
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Gag Order ‘Rejected’ The Crest Company Owner, Charged With Raping 14 Year Old Girl
Latest News
/
October 17, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
An application to Gag ChannelNews, from revealing the name of a well known, industry executive who was charged with the...
Read More