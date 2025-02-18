Logitech products are a constant CE retail favourite, due in part to demand for replacement products such as keyboard mouse and headphones and the growth in work from home and the demand for video conferencing technology in the office, now the Company is looking to deliver several new products in an effort to further increase sales.

Early next month the Swiss US business is set to present their vision of the Company’s mission to extend human potential in both the home, business and in conference rooms, with several new products set to be revealed to analysts.

The Company has been working on new ways to deliver better products for some time with AI set to play a key role in their new communication offering.

In their Australian Securities and Investment Commission filings Logitech Australia Peripherals Pty reported that as of December 2024 the Company reported that profits at the local subsidiary had fallen from $800,838 to $630,113 thousand.

Revenues also fell from $20.05M to $18.972 million for this entity.

What is not known is how much revenue is generated locally through other entities with their International financials reporting revenues for Asia Pacific for the last nine months of US$909M compared to $853M in the prior 2023 year.

In the last quarter Logitech’s Asia Pacific sales for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased 11%, to $332M this was up from $300M in the same period last year.

Back in January 2025 the Company revealed annual revenues of US$1.34 billion for the previous year, this was up 7%.

The business is operating on margins of 42.9% with local retailers such as JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, and The Good Guys benefitting from the constant popularity of the Companies products.

Operating income was $235 million, which was up 6% percent compared to the prior year.

The Company also returned US$200 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases.

Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. “Our growth was driven by our strategic priorities. We delivered superior innovation. Gaming sales were near pandemic-high levels, thanks to an outstanding set of innovations launched ahead of the holiday period”.

She added “We delivered near record sales in our premium Pro Gaming and MX portfolios. Logitech for Business also made excellent progress”.

As for segment sales Logitech registered sales growth across most key product categories year over year.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, LOGI reclassified its product segments by removing the Audio & Wearable and Mobile Speakers categories and adding Headsets and Other categories.

Revenues from Keyboards & Combos improved 3% year over year to $236.75 million. Gaming revenues increased 14% year over year to $466.72 million.

In the headsets product category sales were up 10% to $45.9 million, pointing devices grew 5% to $217 million, while tablet accessories increased 21% to $77.4 million with both Apple, Lenovo and Samsung reporting increased demand for tablets in Australia.

Conference room products increased.

During the past 12 months the Australian subsidiary has been investing in the growth of video Collaboration in B2b markets resulting in 2024 sales increased 4% to $176 million globally.

On the downside demand for webcams decreased 2% to $84.4 million and the

Other category’s revenues fell 27% to $36 million, what’s not known is what Logitech is including in this category.

As for 2025 Logitech has been by stronger-than-expected US third-quarter performance, with the Company tipping sales of between $4.54-$4.57 billion, up from the previous guidance of $4.39-$4.47 billion. T

he revised top-line projection reflects a year-over-year increase in the band of 5.4-6.4%, up from the earlier range of 2-4%.

Logitech projects non-GAAP operating profit in the range of $755-$770 million, up from the previous guidance of $720-$750 million. The updated guidance for operating income projects year-over-year growth of 8-10%, up from the previous guidance of 3-7%.