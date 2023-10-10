HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Logitech Launches New Ergonomic Keyboard

By | 10 Oct 2023

Logitech are releasing a new ergonomic keyboard, the Wave Keys, which was designed to assist users with working in a natural posture, featuring a wave-shaped compact design.

It has a unique wave-shaped frame, and the keys are arranged in a curved layout, in order to reduce strain on hands and wrists. The number pad has a classic design, available in gray and white.

The company used 46% post-consumer plastic in the white colour, and 61% post-consumer plastic in the gray colour, with a wrist rest containing three layers of support materials, including deep memory foam, and a +4 degree tilt bracket.

The keyboard can be paired to a device via Bluetooth or the included Logi Bolt receiver, supporting Easy-Switch allowing users to switch between computers, tablets, or mobile devices with one click.

It can connect to three devices at one time, and has a claimed battery life of up to three years, depending on usage.

Logitech have recommended pairing the keyboard with the Lift vertical mouse, with a 57-degree inclination design for raising the wrist, and reducing pressure and forearm twists.

The Wave Keys keyboard will arrive in Germany on October 11th and cost 99.99 euros. Australian and other region pricing and availability is still to come.



