Home > Latest News > Logitech Launches High-End Lightspeed Gaming Headset

Logitech Launches High-End Lightspeed Gaming Headset

By | 26 May 2023

Logitech has launched its latest high-end gaming headset: the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed.

An upgrade from 2021’s Logitech G Pro X Wireless, the latest generation features Pro-G graphene audio drivers, with a 50 mm graphene diaphragm.

According to Logitech, Graphene is able to deliver “enhanced audio response, reduced distortion, and unrivaled sound”, allowing gamers to “hear the entire soundscape of their game—every footstep, every action, and every pin pull in sharp detail.”

The Lightspeed headset offers a frequency level of 20 Hz-20 KHz, and a 6mm unidirectional electret condenser microphone, while the aluminum fork and steel headphones are sturdy, and made comfortable by Memory Foam leatherette padding.

With up to 50 hours battery life, and a 30 metre wireless range, plus a 1.8 metre charging cable, Logitech really don’t give you any reason to stop gaming.

The Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed is available now for approximately $379.



