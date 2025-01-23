Logitech has unveiled an “all-in-one” mobile conferencing device, the Rally Board 65.

The 65-inch touchscreen device can be quickly set up in Android, PC or BYOD (bring your own device) mode and is compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet.

“Simply roll Rally Board 65 on a cart into an open space and flip the device 180 degrees to orient the camera at eye level, or install it in a meeting room with the camera above or below the screen – all with very little IT support,” Logitech said.

With 4K video, Rally Board 65 comes loaded with AI-powered audio visual tech RightSight 2 and RightSound 2, a hallmark of Logitech’s video bars.

Camera Zone limits visual framing and Mic Zone minimises sound pickup within a designated area. The new Depth Blur technique obscures surroundings, an effect similar to background blur people use on desktops during video calls. “Think of this trio as a digital cocoon for meetings in open spaces,” said Henry Levak, VP of Product, Logitech for Business. He said Rally Board 65 uses 3D spatial mapping technology “to focus on the action in the meeting, not outside distractions”.

Prakash Arunkundrum, Chief Operating Officer and GM of Logitech for Business, said hybrid workers “expect all spaces to be video-enabled and adaptable enough to collaborate on a moment’s notice, whether in an open space, traditional room, collaborative room or learning space”.

“So we asked ourselves: how can we create a smart, supremely sophisticated conferencing system, while drastically simplifying set up?” Arunkundrum said.

“The answer is Rally Board 65, a flexible solution that breaks the pattern of tech complexity that overwhelms companies.”

Sensors within Rally Board 65 detect the presence of people so that IT teams can get “accurate readings of how and when employees are using video spaces”.

Logitech said the sensors also analyse environmental data like humidity, temperature and CO2 levels, then deliver recommendations to increase ventilation, take breaks or reduce the number of seats in a room.

“Insights are fed into Logitech Sync, a centralised platform for IT teams to get a bird’s eye view of their organisation, drill down for details on specific room performance, and automatically book and release rooms,” the company said.

Rally Board 65 will be available from mid 2025 through authorised distributors and resellers, and on logitech.com.

Occupancy, room health and energy sensing capabilities are also available in a standalone device known as Logitech Spot.

Described as a workplace occupancy and environmental sensor, Spot detects space occupancy to automate meeting room reservations and monitors environmental conditions to provide suggested actions to “help companies improve workplace well-being and reduce energy costs”.

“If employees are falling asleep at work, it’s not always because the meeting is boring,” Logitech said. “In bustling workplaces, employees move in and out of scheduled or ad-hoc meetings in spaces that continuously use energy and recirculate air. Harvard and Berkeley studies* show that office air with high carbon dioxide levels, and pollutants like dust, perfume, and aerosols are linked to lower cognitive function, illness and absenteeism.”

Logitech Spot pricing will be available in the second half of 2025 and available for purchase at logitech.com and through authorised distributors. Access to room health and energy scores, Auto Book and Auto Release features, and APIs are available with a Logitech Essential or Select service plan.