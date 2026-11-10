Logitech has unveiled a limited-edition version of its flagship MX Master 4 mouse, introducing a distinctive design aimed at photographers, video editors, graphic designers and other creative professionals.

The new MX Master 4 Creator Edition combines the familiar performance of Logitech’s premium productivity mouse with an artboard-inspired appearance featuring layout grids, colour calibration bands and alignment crosshairs printed across its body.

The design also includes hidden references to three international creative celebrations, with timestamps marking World Design Day (04:27), World Photography Day (08:19) and World Creativity Day (04:21).

While the exterior has received a makeover, the underlying hardware remains unchanged from the standard MX Master 4.

The mouse retains Logitech’s built-in haptic feedback, which provides tactile responses when navigating video timelines, adjusting editing controls and making precise changes to images.

It also features a dedicated Actions Ring button, allowing users to access customised shortcuts, macros, colour controls and generative AI tools without navigating multiple menus.

Logitech’s MagSpeed scroll wheel supports scrolling speeds of up to 1,000 lines per second while maintaining the precision needed for detailed creative work.

The Creator Edition follows the recent introduction of the MX Master 4 Developer Edition, which featured programming-inspired graphics and hidden references aimed at software developers.

Both models demonstrate Logitech’s growing focus on creating specialised versions of its premium accessories for different professional audiences, without changing the underlying technology.

Logitech is promoting the Creator Edition at Adobe MAX in Miami Beach from November 10–12, where visitors can experience the mouse at dedicated demonstration stations alongside the company’s broader MX ecosystem.

The event will also feature an oversized MX Master 4 display celebrating the creative community.

The limited-edition MX Master 4 Creator Edition went on sale on November 9 through Logitech’s website and selected retailers worldwide.

Australian pricing is A$199.95, with availability limited to remaining stocks.