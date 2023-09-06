Logitech G has released two new PRO Series products that they say are “designed to win”, the Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard and the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse.

Logitech said that the new ultra-precise, high-end keyboard, and mouse are user-centred and are for players who want to level up their game.

In the last three years, Logitech G has tapped the shoulders of the best esport athletes to offer feedback on their products to achieve the best next generation of PRO Series gear possible.

A Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset was released earlier this year, but combined with the other two new products, the complete PRO Series line is available for purchase.

“These products exemplify our commitment to pushing the limits of performance, speed, and reliability, which is only made possible through our multi-year, collaborative design process with professional esports athletes. Our elite athlete partners help design, develop, and test our products, ensuring they deliver the highest level of performance, quality, and cutting-edge innovation,” said Brent Barry, Head of Esports and PRO Series at Logitech G.

The new PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 Gaming Mouse has LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches, a new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology, and a brand-new HERO 2 Sensor, which has tracking at over 500 inches per second and up to 32,000 DPI.

A Logitech G spokesperson said the biggest improvement is the edge detection with a sensor on the mouse with a camera which allows gamers a high-definition angle.

Logitech said that the mouse kept its 60 grams weight because of pro gamers’ feedback and that it performs well even when lifting or tilting the mouse.

Other features of note include a state-of-the-art 25-kilohertz maximum frame rate PRO-grade technology, USB-C, a 95-hour battery life, POWERPLAY compatibility, and a substantially bigger array size.

Additionally, gamers can expect a zero-additive PTFE mouse feet offering an efficient response with a fluid glide.

Considered by his peers to be one of the best players in Global Offensive history, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, a Counter-Strike player for NAVI, said that the mouse and keyboard are some of the most vital elements of PC Gaming.

“If my mouse doesn’t feel like an extension of my hand, I won’t play well. The Superlight 2 feels weightless, and I don’t have to think about it. The Superlight 2 is like the first Superlight but better. And with its compact design and its trusted lightspeed wireless technologies, the Pro X TKL is perfect if you want a clean setup. They’re both must-haves if your goal is to win!” he said.

Created for and tested by pros, the new Logitech G PRO X TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard features several bells and whistles like a tenkeyless form factor with programmable keys giving more room for mouse movement, dedicated media controls and volume roller, and RGB lighting with LIGHTSYNC.

There also is a LIGHTSPEED dongle and the ability for players to connect via Bluetooth, or if gamers prefer, they can use a USB-C to USB-A cable.

During their testing, Logitech G also found players were looking for a standard layout that enabled third-party keycap compatibility and extra media keys to allow quick access while grinding, which was also included when designing the PRO X TKL.

Logitech G also said they listened to pros and ensured they had G HUB updates and Onboard Memory Management software (OMM) so players could enjoy more control and configuration capabilities like new sensitivity in UI in G HUB and OMM for adjusting DPI with full presets distinct X/Y axis controls, and a HERO 2 sensor that can duplicate settings from another mouse.

Lastly, the PRO X TKL offers programmable F keys as G keys to support control of an entire desktop.

For eco-conscious gamers, Logitech G has undertaken several sustainable practices like the new Pro Series using certified post-consumer recycled plastic to lift plastic from landfills of old consumer electronics to create new models. The products are also packed in recycled paper packaging and all Logitech G products are certified carbon neutral.

If you’re ready to snatch up the new products, the new Logitech G PRO line is available on the company site and will be available at at all major retailers now that the products have launched globally. The pricing is as follows: the keyboard having an RRP of $369, the headset for $449, and the mouse for $299.