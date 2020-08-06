HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Logitech G Release TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel For PS4 & PS5

By | 6 Aug 2020
Logitech G has unveiled the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals, a high-performance gamer racing wheel that revolutionises the simulated racing experience.

It features TRUEFORCE, a high-definition force feedback system that dials into an auto game’s physics and audio engine to deliver a realistic racing experience. TRUEFOCE processes at up to 4000 times per second to produce next-generation realism and detail in supported games.

The G923 wheel features programmable dual clutch launch controls, a built-in rev indicator, on-wheel game controls, and a 24-point selection dial that allows the racer to adjust traction, torque, automatic stability management, brake force and more.

The progressive brake pedals have a new progressive spring that delivers greater responsiveness, adding realism and control.

“With TRUEFORCE you really get to feel the road, along with all the subtle features of the race car,” said Ujesh Desai, General Manager at Logitech G.

“For the last few years, we’ve been working with sim drivers and professional race car drivers to develop a full-hearted, realistic driving experience like no other.”

The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals (RRP: $799.95) will work with PlayStation 4 and PC when it launches in Australia in August. It will also work with the PlayStation 5 when the gaming console is released later this year.

