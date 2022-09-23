Logitech has expanded on its range of streamer-friendly products with the Litra Beam, a key light that sports a versatile and subtle design.

Released in conjunction with the company’s Blue Sona XLR microphone, the Litra Beam is an ideal solution for those who frequently stream, podcast or video call, allowing users to keep their face and environment illuminated.

The new light sits upon a compact stand that allows it to be easily and securely sat above a monitor or laptop screen, whilst also doubling as a desk lamp. It also features brightness and colour controls that allow you to manage the colour temperature between 2700K and 6500K, which can be managed via the Logitech G Hub app or the buttons on the back.

Furthermore, Logitech has fitted the Litra Beam with it’s TrueSoft technology which provides users with a “balanced full-spectrum LED light with cinematic colour accuracy for a natural, radiant look across all skin tones.”

It connects to your PC via USB or Bluetooth.

The Litra Beam was designed to compliment Logitech’s Blue Sona XLR mic, which also proves to be a streamer, podcaster, or video callers dream. Sporting a sturdy base, the new mic works best at a range of 10cm from the mouth of the user, and connects via XLR, meaning users will need an audio interface to use it.

However, it has a built-in preamp with +25dB gain boost, a supercardioid pickup pattern for reduced background noise, and a dual-diaphragm capsule.

It comes in graphite and off-white, with red and graphite windscreens that can be swapped out.

The Logitech Litra Beam and Blue Sona XLR mic have been launched initially in the US, Canada and parts of Europe for $99.99 USD (~A$ 150.34) and $349.99 USD (~A$526.22) respectively. Local Aussie pricing and availability is yet to be announced.