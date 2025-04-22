Logitech has raised prices by as much as 25% across half of its computer accessories due to escalating tariffs on Chinese imports.

A breakdown by analyst Cameron Dougherty has revealed that 51% of Logitech’s products have gone up in price, with an average increase of around 14%.

The MX Master 3S mouse, for example, has increased by around A$31 to A$186, while the Pro X TKL keyboard now sells for A$341, up from around A$311.

The K400 Plus Wireless Touch keyboard has jumped by 25%, now priced at A$54, while the Pro Racing Wheel has gone from A$311 to A$1,799.

Products including the MX Ergo and G703 gaming mouse have kept their original price tags.

The price hike comes just after Logitech withdrew its financial forecast for 2026, citing “tariff uncertainty” tied to recent trade actions by Trump. The company had initially projected sales between A$6.93 billion and A$7.20 billion for 2026 but has opted to stick with its 2025 outlook for now.

Logitech’s pricing often sets the pace for other accessory brands, which means similar increases could be on the way for rival products.

China is currently facing tariffs as high as 245% on some imports to the US, including a new 125% “reciprocal” tariff and a 20% levy related to the fentanyl crisis. A base 10% tariff introduced in February has since risen to 145% for Chinese imports, while other nations have been granted a 90-day reprieve from the additional charges.

As trade tensions escalate, Aussie consumers may want to act fast before more products become even more expensive.