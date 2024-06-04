Logitech has revealed a new lineup of Logi for Mac products, including the MX Keys S for Mac, MX Keys S Combo for Mac, MX Anywhere 3S for Mac, MX Keys Mini for Mac, and Ergo Wave Keys for Mac.

The company said these creations have been designed to improve performance, productivity, and desk comfort, and cater to the needs of macOS and iPadOS users.

These new products will be available in colours that match the design of Mac computers and are integrated into a unified ecosystem that features user-friendly customisation and the control app Logi Options+.

The MX Keys S for Mac is a keyboard for productivity, with precise typing and an updated dedicated Mac layout. This comes with illumination and time-saving Smart Actions in the Logi Options+ app.

The MX Keys S Combo for Mac is the first MX combo designed for Mac that features the MX Keys S for Mac keyboard, MX Master 3S for Mac mouse and MX Palm Rest.

The MX Anywhere 3S for Mac is a compact mouse that offers ultra-fast scrolling, quiet clicks, and fast 8K resolution tracking.

The MX Keys Mini for Mac is a minimalist keyboard available in Space Gray, that offers fast typing, smart illumination, and software customisation.

Finally, the Ergo Wave Keys for Mac is the company’s first ergonomic keyboard with a cushioned palm rest designed for Mac. It comes in off-white.

The Logitech devices have been designed to enhance Apple ecosystems, and were created in alignment with Sustainable Design principles.

This means the company used Next Life recycled plastic to lower product carbon footprint. The products include up to 78% Next Life plastic.

This launch also allows the MX Series to be fully transitioned to using post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR).

Logitech has also reduced the carbon footprint of its MX Keys S for Mac by 11% over its predecessor.

Each of these products are available now from the official Logitech website, and the Logi Options+ app is available to download for free from here.

The MX Keys S for Mac retail for A$229.95, the MX Keys S Combo for Mac for A$399.95, the MX Anywhere 3S for Mac for A$139.95, the MX Keys Mini for Mac for A$179.95, and the Wave Keys for Mac are retailing for A$149.95.

Vice President and General Manager of Personal Workspace Solutions at Logitech, Delphine Donné said, “Logitech is committed to delivering innovative, user-centric solutions that seamlessly integrate with the Apple ecosystem and are designed with sustainability in mind. With a focus on optimising workflow, productivity, and comfort, our Designed for Mac portfolio empowers Apple users to unleash their creative potential and enjoy day-long comfort at the desk without sacrificing Mac compatibility and look.”