Logitech and Samsung Electronics are celebrating five years of collaboration that has helped redefine hybrid work, combining Samsung’s high-definition displays with Logitech’s advanced video conferencing technology.

The partnership has transformed workplace connectivity, providing immersive meeting experiences that enhance productivity and communication for businesses navigating flexible work environments.

“We’re observing ongoing trends in our local market, including a rise in hybrid work models, despite the return to work call-out we are seeing in the media,” said Ibrahim Kader, Logitech’s ANZ Alliance Manager.

“There is an increased demand for sophisticated, user-friendly collaboration and productivity tools. Customers are looking for a more interconnected approach to technology due to the hybrid workplace. This has spurred Logitech and Samsung to lead the way by delivering technology that supports businesses of all sizes in achieving this connected experience.”

The collaboration has resulted in a range of hybrid work solutions, including enhanced video conferencing setups, flexible workstations enabled by Logitech’s Logi Dock Flex and Samsung monitors, and sustainable office technology through Samsung’s SmartThings Pro platform.

These innovations aim to make hybrid work more effective and accessible across different industries and company sizes.

“Our partnership with Samsung has transformed video conferencing, allowing organisations to communicate more effectively in an evolving digital workplace,” said Sudeep Trivedi, Head of Alliances and Go-to-Market at Logitech Global.

“Together, we’re shaping the future of hybrid work by making meetings more immersive, accessible, and efficient.”

With businesses continuing to embrace hybrid work models, Logitech and Samsung remain committed to developing tools that adapt to the needs of the modern workforce, creating more connected, productive and sustainable workplaces.