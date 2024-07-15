HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Logitech AGM In Turmoil After Court Decision

By | 15 Jul 2024

Logitech has been forced to cancel their 2024 AGM due to internal conflict at the Swiss US Company.

Similar to what Masimo the owners of audio Company Masimo Consumer,  is going through with their board, members Logitech is facing a challenge to their chair, with SA founder Daniel Borel (seen below) obtaining a court order that could delay the company’s annual shareholder meeting scheduled for Sept 2.

Initially Borel pressed the company to introduce a proposal at its annual meeting to replace its chair, Wendy Becker, with Guy Gecht, who already serves on the board.

Logitech responded claiming that that it will not be putting Gecht up for a vote as he has said he isn’t willing to serve as chair and supports Becker.

Not happy with this decision  Borel went to the courts to stop the meeting going ahead.

As a result of the court ruling Logitech is prohibited from issuing an invitation to the meeting before the court resolves the conflict between the two sides.

A court decision on the matter will only be made after a hearing scheduled for July 26, according to the document.

That might be too late for the company to meet the requirement to give at least 20 days’ notice of the annual meeting.

In a statement, Borel said he’s “satisfied that the court has prevented strong-arm tactics that would have limited the choice of shareholders.” Logitech declined to comment.

The developments are the latest in a long-running dispute between Borel and the company — which makes computer accessories such as keyboards and webcams — over its performance.

The founder has argued that Logitech’s leadership team lacks the technological acumen to oversee the business and is seeking changes.

Current chair Wendy Becker claimed earlier this month that she won’t stand for re-election in 2025.

The company has rejected the idea of replacing her this year.

Logitech has also said that Gecht isn’t willing to serve as chair and supports Becker’s decision to step down next year after an orderly transition.

Logitech’s shares closed on Saturday at US$92.78 the stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71.

Late last year the stock was trading at US$62.13 and at one stage hit  US$102.59.

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
