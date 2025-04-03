Logitech has nearly completed its transition from plastic clamshell packaging to paper across its hallmark mice categories, marking a significant step in reducing plastic waste and carbon emissions.

This initiative is expected to eliminate 660 tons of plastic and cut 6,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually, equivalent to removing over 37 million single-use plastic water bottles.

The transition, affecting tens of millions of products, is set to be fully implemented by the end of 2025.

“Shifting away from plastic clamshell packaging marks a significant step toward our goal of completely eliminating single-use plastics from our portfolio,” said Delphine Donné, General Manager of Personal Workspace Solutions at Logitech.

She noted that the initiative is 90% complete, making it the company’s largest packaging transition to date.

Previously, Logitech eliminated 1,800 tons of packaging material through other design modifications.

Consumer demand for sustainable packaging continues to rise.

A study conducted with GlobeScan’s Healthy & Sustainable Living report found that 61% of consumers globally are interested in choosing recyclable packaging.

However, waste management systems worldwide struggle to ensure 100% recyclability, prompting Logitech to focus on eliminating single-use plastics at the source.

Bliss Buter-Thompson, Head of Packaging at Logitech, emphasised that the move to paper not only reduces waste but also improves the customer experience by making packaging easier to open, visually appealing, and more informative.

Additionally, it optimises packaging weight and size, further lowering the product’s carbon footprint.

As part of its Design for Sustainability initiative, Logitech has introduced multiple environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

These include an FSCTM-certified paper packaging program (2019), a Single-Use Plastics Policy (2021), and the removal of plastic shrink wrap from its Logitech G gaming division.

The company has also incorporated recyclable paper pulp hang tabs and wood fibre bags to replace plastic.

With nearly 80% of a product’s environmental footprint determined at the design stage, Logitech continues to prioritise carbon reductions, material efficiency, and circularity.

The shift to paper packaging is a key milestone in the company’s broader sustainability strategy, reinforcing its commitment to a plastic-free future.