Loewe has announced its new radio.frequency stereo radio which supports FM, DAB, EWF, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The announcement is part of its centenary celebration, having been founded in 1923 by Siegmund and David L. Loewe in Berlin.

The name of the radio is a tribute to the company’s original name, and the first radio in the local receiver 0E 333 with triple tube, created by the brothers.

This version has been updated with modern technology, as well as acknowledging the build quality of the original, with fine oak wood inlays and basalt-coloured acoustic fabric.

It supports DAB+ frequencies, and streaming over Bluetooth, with sound delivered through two full range speakers, and one passive bass radiator.

The radio also has a wake-up alarm and snooze function, as well as USB-C charging, and a Kensington anti-theft lock.

The battery is rechargeable, the radio is portable and provides up to 14 hours on a single charge.

Australian availability and pricing is yet to be confirmed, however the Loewe radio.frequency costs £199, which is approximately $380.00 AUD.