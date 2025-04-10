Home > Latest News > Loewe Unveils We Boost Dolby Atmos Home Theatre System

Loewe Unveils We Boost Dolby Atmos Home Theatre System

By | 10 Apr 2025

Loewe, the German brand in which French footballer Kylian Mbappé owns a partial stake, has introduced We. Boost, its new wireless home theatre system that is being offered in a simple plug-and-play configuration.

The 4.1.2 speaker system offers Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound, Dolby Digital and PCM, and consists of four wireless active satellite speakers and a subwoofer.

The wireless signal via an included HDMI eARC dongle ensures seamless audio, while the active satellite speakers and subwoofer deliver more powerful sound performance.

 

Loewe says that due to the upward-firing speakers, it creates “an impressive 3D soundscape…that immerses viewers in the action – perfect for movies, music, and gaming.”

The system delivers 720 watts of total power. The We. Boost features Bluetooth streaming, line-in, and centre-out for connecting an additional centre-channel speaker.

The smart remote control with energy-saving Bluetooth Low Energy features an integrated OLED display for individual adjustment of bass, treble, and other sound modes, with real-time feedback.

 

Loewe has a wide range of TVs as well as a projector in its portfolio. But this system is compatible with TVs and projectors from other manufacturers too.

Available in Ash Grey, the Loewe We. Boost distributed in Australia by Indi Imports and is priced at $2999. It will be available at selected Loewe dealers across country from May 2025.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE:Loewe Moves Into Ultra Premium TV Market Headphones Also Coming
Loewe’s Upcoming Premium Stellar OLED TV Series Confirmed For Australia
New Loewe We. See TV’s To Get LG OLED Display & Vidda OS
Make Coffee And Game At The Same Time With This New PC
EXCLUSIVE:TV Brand Loewe Enters Premium Coffee Machine Market
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Rolls Out Life-Saving ‘Loss of Pulse Detection’ to Pixel Watch 3 Users in the US
Latest News
/
April 10, 2025
/
EU Set to Impose Major Fines on US Tech Giants Despite Trump’s Tariff Pause
Latest News
/
April 10, 2025
/
Key Apple Supplier To Maintain Vietnam Production Base
Latest News
/
April 10, 2025
/
Retailers Face Black Friday Hit From US Product Tariffs As Orders Get Cancelled
Latest News
/
April 10, 2025
/
Whistleblower Says Meta Assisted China in AI Development
Latest News
/
April 10, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Rolls Out Life-Saving ‘Loss of Pulse Detection’ to Pixel Watch 3 Users in the US
Latest News
/
April 10, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Google is expanding the health and safety capabilities of its Pixel Watch 3, with the rollout of a new Loss...
Read More