Loewe, the German brand in which French footballer Kylian Mbappé owns a partial stake, has introduced We. Boost, its new wireless home theatre system that is being offered in a simple plug-and-play configuration.

The 4.1.2 speaker system offers Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound, Dolby Digital and PCM, and consists of four wireless active satellite speakers and a subwoofer.

The wireless signal via an included HDMI eARC dongle ensures seamless audio, while the active satellite speakers and subwoofer deliver more powerful sound performance.

Loewe says that due to the upward-firing speakers, it creates “an impressive 3D soundscape…that immerses viewers in the action – perfect for movies, music, and gaming.”

The system delivers 720 watts of total power. The We. Boost features Bluetooth streaming, line-in, and centre-out for connecting an additional centre-channel speaker.

The smart remote control with energy-saving Bluetooth Low Energy features an integrated OLED display for individual adjustment of bass, treble, and other sound modes, with real-time feedback.

Loewe has a wide range of TVs as well as a projector in its portfolio. But this system is compatible with TVs and projectors from other manufacturers too.

Available in Ash Grey, the Loewe We. Boost distributed in Australia by Indi Imports and is priced at $2999. It will be available at selected Loewe dealers across country from May 2025.