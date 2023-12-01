HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Loewe Unveils New Bespoke Options For Iconic TV

Loewe Unveils New Bespoke Options For Iconic TV

By | 1 Dec 2023

Loewe had already introduced the Iconic, a 4K OLED TV made of Syno-Stone, a premium recycled material, but now has added two new stand colours, white and bronze, as well as three new Syno-Stone finishes including marble, dust, and sand.

To conclude the design update, Loewe gave three soundbar fabric options: grey, black, and bronze.

Buyers can also decide on an array of new side inlays in various colours, materials, and finishes.

Before consumers buy the TV, they can go to specific retail partners because Loewe is providing a lux-looking sample folder pictured below.

The new Iconic is only available to select Loewe retailers.



