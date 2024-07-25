HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Loewe To Launch New Small Display We. TV range

By | 25 Jul 2024

Days after announcing their new premium Stellar TV that will come with the Samsung Tizen smart TV content management system German TV brand Loewe has announced new We. TV’s which harness the latest LCD TV technology instead of OLED.

The stylish designer series consists of two sizes: 43 and 32-inch screens making them ideal as a second TV or for small rooms.

Available from specialist dealers the We. edge-lit models, have ‘Full-Array’ displays, and what stands out is their sleek stylish design especially when wall mounted.

The VA panel delivers excellent contrast, and there’s anti-lateral colour wash-out technology built in that deliver for brighter, richer colours.

Resolution is Full HD for the 32-inch model, (which is par for the course at this screen size) with the 43-inch screen a full 4K model.

The bigger screen supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, while the smaller one drops Dolby Vision compatibility.

Both sizes are compatible with Dolby Atmos sound.

Boastin the new Loewe os8 operating system delivers access to streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+.

Pricing for Australia has not been announced yet.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
