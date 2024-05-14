German TV brand Loewe who products are distributed by Indi Imports in Australia, are switching to Samsung’s Tizen operating system with their new Loewe Stellar TV set to be the first TV with the new OS.

At the recent Munich Hi Fi shows where Loewe had one of the biggest stands the Company unveiled its first TV with MLA OLED technology purchased from LG Display.

The news comes days after the Company announced that they are also manufacturing their own OLED panels in Europe.

The new Loewe Stellar TVs will be manufactured at the Companies new multi-million-dollar plant in Kronach, Germany.

German site 4KFilme got an early look at the Loewe Stellar, which is reportedly the first TV model to launch with the customized OLED panel.

Visitors to the show were told that Stellar is being built using LG Display’s second-generation MLA technology (in 55, 65, and 77″), where micro lenses are used to direct more of the generated light towards the viewer for higher brightness and improved energy efficiency.

ChannelNews understands that Loewe is modifying the panels to deliver improved peak brightness.

A major TV brand in Europe Loewe management took the decision to move Samsung’s Tizen OS over LG’s WebOS. Tizen is also available on the Bauhn TV sold at Aldi as well as the Linsar TV sold at The Good Guys, after Samsung made it available to other TV makers under license in 2019.

The bad news is that Loewe Stellar will not support Dolby Vision HDR, according to sources.

Loewe has not ruled out that Dolby Vision could be added through a later firmware update and that would need approval from Samsung.

Despite the switch to Tizen OS, Loewe will still incorporate a triple tuner and recording features via an integrated 1TB hard drive.

The new TV, which is due in Australia this year, has four HDMI 2.1 ports with support for up to 4K 144Hz, VRR, ALLM, and more.

As for design the Loewe Stellar is built on an aluminium frame with a back plate made of stone.

This is a special type of stone that is often referred to as ‘syno-stone’ and will be available in different colours.

The new Loewe TV comes with swivel stand, but other options are also available, including wall brackets and floor stand options, with motorisation an option.

The TV also has a built-in 80W soundbar, along with a “Magic Light” LED system to illuminate the bottom half of the TV’s back and stand. Unlike Philips’ Ambilight, there is no option to make it dynamically follow the colours appearing on the TV display.

Loewe Stellar will launch in Europe in 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches.

At this stage we don’t know what sizes will be available in Australia or the price.

We do know that a 97-inch Loew Stellar display is set to launch next year.