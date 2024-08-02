HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Loewe Signs Major Platinum Sponsorship Deal With AFL Club

Loewe Signs Major Platinum Sponsorship Deal With AFL Club

2 Aug 2024

European TV brand Loewe has become a platinum sponsor of the St Kilda Football Club.

The platinum deal, which is being part funded by Loewe Germany, is across the club’s AFL and AFLW programs until the end of 2026.

ChannelNews understands that Loewe will make a major announcement next week relating to a new national and International retailer.

“We’re thrilled to sign a multi-year deal with a premium and historic brand in Loewe,” St Kilda Executive General Manager of Commercial Chris Larkins said.

Loewe is the Company that invented the TV with their products currently ranged at specialist dealers and at The Good Guys.

“Much like our club, Loewe are built on tradition and share a passion for technique, precision and efficiency” Larkins said.

The club claims that to sign a joint partnership across both our men’s and women’s programs also demonstrates Loewe’s commitment to longevity as we look to continue to grow stronger right across our club.

“Loewe Australia believe in partnerships that are in line with commitment, dedication and passion, and this is what we believe St Kilda Football Club represents,” Loewe Australia CEO Paul Riachi said.

“Loewe televisions and audio come with the ‘Made in Germany’ respect and are built to perform, endure and make sure AFL fans experience every second of the action in true colour with roaring sound.”

Loewe branding will be featured across the AFL and AFLW player sleeves as well as all major signage, on matchdays claims management.



