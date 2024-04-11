Loewe have announced its new campaign for its Klang Audio range, featuring French football star, and now Loewe ambassador, Kylian Mbappé.

The new Klang Audio range was designed for those who appreciate design and audio quality. The range promises “a pure joy of sound.”

Kylian presents the Klang collection in the new campaign, showing off the aesthetics and sonic brilliance.

CEO Indi Group, Paul Riachi said, “LOEWE’s strive to design and form comes no better way than having the world’s best sportsman front and centre of the new launch campaign for the Loewe klang range. We are genuinely excited as this puts LOEWE in pole position to take market share as we leverage on the global recognition and the social circle of Kylian Mbappe .. We will all now ‘Sync with Kylian’”.

The Klang range includes various products such as the Klang S1 Smart Radio, the Klang S3 Internet Radio and Streaming System, and the Klang MR series.

The Klang S1 Smart Radio provides clear sound, complete with a total music output of 28W, is available in light grey and basalt grey, works as an alarm clock with integrated wake-up and snooze functions, and supports music streaming services, playlists, and local / international radio stations.

The Klang S3 Internet Radio and Streaming System produces 120W of total music output, includes a CD player, DAB+ tuner, and hi-fi receiver, and is available is light grey and basalt grey.

The Klang MR Series is a new premium range of wireless speakers, available in three sizes, featuring multiroom speakers and a smart home speaker.

The Klang range is currently available via authorised Loewe dealers in Australia, with more set to be announced this coming May.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin is a French footballer, known as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. He also captains the France national team.

The campaign featuring Kylian Mbappé can be seen here or below: