Loewe who’s European made, TVs are being expanded into additional The Good Guys stores, now the brand is set to roll out a new Klang audio range in December in a move that will take them head on with the likes of Sonos, Bowers & Wilkins and Denon in the specialist sound channel.

Loewe is no stranger to audio having sold an audio range of sound gear back in 1923. Their new range is manufactured at the Companies Kronach factory in Germany and is set to be a key premium product for retailers in 2022.

The German Company who products are distributed in Australia via Indi Imports is also working on a new range of TV’s for2022.

Also coming is a new Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Called the e klang mr series, the new audio range consists of three multiroom speakers, and a new smart home speaker.

The klang mr range comes in three different sizes which have been described as “elegant and no-nonsense” wireless speakers.

Multi-room functionality is delivered by the introduction of the DTS Play-Fi wireless audio ecosystem, as well as Apple AirPlay 2.

The range starts at 30-watt output with the smaller speakers described as also being “perfect” to be used as rears for a klang 5 soundbar that is due next year in Australia.

There is also the Loewe klang mr3 ‘bookshelf’ speaker that has a subwoofer and two passive radiators and three range drivers, this speaker delivers 150 watts of power.

At the top end is the 180 watt, klang mr5 which Loewe claims is “not for the fainthearted”, with its three tweeters, three full range drivers, a subwoofer and two passive radiators.

All of the speakers can be connected using Bluetooth (v4.2).

A really neat feature is the glass top panels with integrated touch functionality plus an LED display.

The speaker’s body is covered in a premium acoustic fibre.

Loewe klang mr1, mr3 and mr5

Loewe says that the klang s-series is first and foremost a smart radio – and take note, the line has already won both the Red Dot and if Design Awards this year.

The design is very European with straight lines, a slim silhouette and brushed aluminium casework (available in either a basalt or light grey finish) which some observers claim harks back to a more classic era of hi-fi audio.

Both products have powerful connected capabilities including Bluetooth wireless streaming, USB input, internet, FM, and DAB/DAB+ radio, plus Spotify Connect and embedded streaming services including Deezer and Amazon Music.

And in a throwback to the past the s3 includes a CD player allowing listeners who have held onto their CD audio collection to now be able to play the uncompressed audio on a Loewe speaker.

Boasting a large and easy-to-read display for your chosen content, the klang s1 and klang s3 can be controlled either using the included remote or via the Loewe Radio app – where you can install streaming services and create playlists.

Pricing for Australia is: mr1klang $699, mr 3 $899.

The mr 5 klang is $1149.