Loewe has a new ambassador with the German TV and audio Company putting pen to paper to cut a deal with one of the world’s leading soccer stars.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin is the captain of the French national soccer team, he is also a professional forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.

Regarded as one of the best soccer players in the world, he has just dribbled his way into a new deal with one of Europe’s fastest growing TV and audio brands who next year is going to launch a new range of appliances.

At international level, Mbappé made his senior debut for France in 2017, at age of 18. At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Mbappé became the youngest French player to score at a World Cup, as well as the second teenager, after Pelé, to score in a World Cup final.

He was recently shortlisted for the 2023v Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.