When Loewe withdrew from global TV and audio markets prior to the restructuring of the German business in 2018, it was by no means clear whether the premium German brand would ever make a comeback.

Well they have and 2013, is the year that the business is celebrating 100 years in the audio and TV business.

Credited with creating the first TV, Loewe has gone from strength to strength and after a major restructure in 2017 they are now reshaping the premium TV market.

The company was started in 1923 in Berlin, when Siegmund Loewe and his brother David Ludwig Loewe established a radio manufacturing company called Radiofrequenz GmbH.

This led to the development of the triple tube, which was first used in a Loewe OE333 radio receiver.

This tube prompted Loewe’s multi-tube production and is today lauded as the world’s first integrated circuit.

Television development began at Loewe in 1929.

The company worked together with British television pioneer John Logie Baird. In 1931, Manfred von Ardenne presented the world’s first fully electronic television to the public on the Loewe stand at the 8th Berlin Radio Show.

In Australia, the brand was sold by Alex Encel the founder of International Dynamics and later Interdyne.

A Melbourne based retail store owner Alex Encel grew the brand in Australia until a change is distributors saw the brand given to Sydney based Audio Products Australia, who after struggling with the brand for several years, negotiated with Melbourne based Qualifi to not only take over the brand but the entire APA consumer division.

Then in 2017 as the business started to emerge out of what had been a problematic era when Sony, Samsung and LG were stripping share away from European TV brands Loewe announced a new range of TV’s that are today distributed by Melbourne based distributor Indy Imports.

Today Loewe who are about to enter the appliance market manufacture beautifully built TVs with innovative and bespoke design elements, they also manufacture sound systems and will shortly roll out a new range of TV’s in Australia.

One of those TV’s is the set in a stone mount, it’s cutting edge, and the world’s first to be crafted from ‘Syno-Stone”.

Developed by Anders, a material and carpentry specialist based near Loewe’s hometown of Kronach in Germany, the ‘Iconic’ isn’t just some fancy concept TV you’ll only ever see at technology shows, this TV is set to go on sale in Australia with the new design set to be shown at the opening of the new Rio Sound & Vision showroom in Melbourne.

Available in 55 and 65-inches with both screen sizes will be available in Graphite Grey and Clay White versions.

Unlike a lot of premium TV’s the Loewe TV’s along with their audio products are manufactured at a high-tech production site in Kronach Germany.

Here more than 200 employees roll out what they describe as “highly functional, minimalist designed” TV’s.

Paul Riachi, Director at distributor INDI Group said “Loewe TV’s are more affordable now than ever, our range starts from only $1499.00 with full smart technology on board and the very best in sound and vision, which are manufactured on a dedicated Australian production line in Germany”.

It’s amazing when at 100 years old you can still look this good!”