Lithe Audio and Lilin have announced the integration of Lilin’s AI camera range within the Lithe Audio iO1 outdoor wireless speaker, which will provide a high level of automated audio deterrence without the need for a traditional control system.

This integration is part of a move towards the future of decentralised smart systems, and enables installers to set up both a camera and a speaker, which streamlines the installation process.

By eliminating the need for a central controller, it empowers residential and commercial properties with more efficient and autonomous security solutions.

Wesley Siu, co-founder of Lithe Audio, said: “Audio announcements can serve as an effective deterrent. The psychological impact of a human-like voice delivering warnings or instructions can be more persuasive than traditional alarms. Our partnership with Lilin now provides the market with high quality speakers delivering fast, smart, clear and intelligible audio alarms that are autonomous of any central controller. This is an unprecedented and highly effective solution, and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of this new era of smart security deterrents”.

The system’s flexibility allows for the creation of different zones with specific announcements.

While traditional security systems rely on footage review after an incident, this solution deters potential threats before they materialise. This proactive approach is a core benefit of the integration.

When a potential threat is detected, an automated announcement will alert individuals in the vicinity, providing them with information and prompting appropriate actions. By informing individuals that they are under surveillance or that their actions are being monitored, potential intruders may be warned off.

Lilin UK’s CEO, Steve Liddiard adds: “Pairing Lilin’s AI with Lithe Audio speakers provides homeowners with a robust security deterrent solution. The additional functionality brought by this integration, without the need for a complex home automation system, unlocks a wealth of new opportunities for clients, with customisable audio options that give the impression that the system is remotely monitored and responding directly to the event as it occurs.

“Where the traditional security manufacturer approach is to incorporate a speaker into the camera build, this limits the quality of the audio output. The Lilin & Lithe Audio partnership provides clients with a high-quality, fully customisable solution.”