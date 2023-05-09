LinkedIn will cut 716 jobs and remove its services from the Chinese market.

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky said the job cuts were all about streamlining the company’s operations.

“With the market and customer demand fluctuating more, and to serve emerging and growth markets more effectively, we are expanding the use of vendors,” Roslansky wrote in a letter to employees.

“We are also removing layers, reducing management roles and broadening responsibilities to make decisions more quickly.”

As part of this, the company, which is owned by Microsoft, will also shut down its InCareers app for the Chinese market by August 9.

“Despite our initial progress, InCareer faced fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate, which ultimately led us to the decision of discontinuing the service,” Roslansky said.