HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LinkedIn Cuts Over 700 Jobs, Exits China

LinkedIn Cuts Over 700 Jobs, Exits China

By | 9 May 2023

LinkedIn will cut 716 jobs and remove its services from the Chinese market.

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky said the job cuts were all about streamlining the company’s operations.

“With the market and customer demand fluctuating more, and to serve emerging and growth markets more effectively, we are expanding the use of vendors,” Roslansky wrote in a letter to employees.

“We are also removing layers, reducing management roles and broadening responsibilities to make decisions more quickly.”

As part of this, the company, which is owned by Microsoft, will also shut down its InCareers app for the Chinese market by August 9.

“Despite our initial progress, InCareer faced fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate, which ultimately led us to the decision of discontinuing the service,” Roslansky said.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Microsoft Gaming CEO Admits They Lost Console Wars To Nintendo, Sony
Microsoft May Be Forced To Separate Teams From Office
Microsoft Teams With AMD To Create AI Processors
Adobe Faces Problems In $29B Aquisition Of Creative Software Co
Microsoft’s $100B Activision Takeover Blocked
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lenovo Delivers The Swiss Army Knife Of Notebooks, While Also Setting New Design Standard
Latest News
/
May 9, 2023
/
Western Digital Post $843 Million Quarterly Loss
Latest News
/
May 9, 2023
/
PayPal Shares Drop After Margin Forecast
Latest News
/
May 9, 2023
/
Facebook, Instagram News May End In Canada
Latest News
/
May 9, 2023
/
AI Voice Chat Added to MakeMyTrip
Latest News
/
May 9, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lenovo Delivers The Swiss Army Knife Of Notebooks, While Also Setting New Design Standard
Latest News
/
May 9, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Lenovo has launched the Swiss Army Knife of notebooks in a move that could well change the future direction of...
Read More