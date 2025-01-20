Australians have had a few months to get used to their Loop Dream earplugs, and the reviews from verified buyers are starting to come in.

The earplugs are designed for use while sleeping and at events such as music concerts, where standing too close to the PA stack can cause a day or two of ringing and, ultimately, long-term damage to your receivers.

Loop shows where the reviews from verified buyers emanate, and Australians are having a mixed experience.

“Not great for side sleepers – end up with a sore ear,” said one.

“Even the smallest sizing is too big for small ears,” said another. “In saying all of this, they do reduce the noise.”

One Australian buyer said they upgraded to Loop Dream for sleeping between night shifts: “Super comfortable and blocks out sound to aid unbroken sleep.”

Another said they were “perfect for aeroplane and bus rides. Much better, easier and less bulky than using noise cancelling headphones”.

They said that when combined with a headrest and a good eye cover, it was the “first time I’ve been able to sleep with so much noise around me”, but that it doesn’t completely block out noise.

One review claimed the earplugs “do not block out the level of noise that was advertised. They do reduce disturbance, but not as hoped”.

But another Australian reviewer said they “love these earbuds so much”.

“At first,” they wrote, “it was a bit to get used to, but now that they have found the shape of my ears, I am obsessed. Living in the city on a main road. These have been a game changer.”

Finally, one buyer compared them unfavourably to previous Loop earplugs. “I was hoping they’d be better than the original version, but they’re the same if not worse. The change to foam instead of silicone doesn’t block as much noise. Neither version stay in all night.”

The Loop Dream earplugs sell for $69.95 and come in lilac, peach and black.