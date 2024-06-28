South Korea’s LG Group the owner of LG Electronics in Australia, is facing massive problems after deadly styrene gas was leaked from one of their plants in India shortly after COVID lock downs, resulting in the death of 12 people and hundreds being injured with the Indian High Court forced to seal the plant from further deadly gas leaks as the issue is fought out in Indian Courts.

This is the same Company that is spruiking “Life’s Good” and asking employees to have “Optimism”.

The gas leaked from an LG chemical plant in southern India leaving people struggling to breathe and collapsing in the streets as they tried to flee the LG operation.

The synthetic chemical styrene leaked from the LG Polymers plant which at the time had been affected by COVID lock downs.

A fire that broke out before the gas leak was extinguished, with people collapsing on the road and having to be rushed to a hospital. One employee who was only in his mid-thirties, was among the 12 people who died after inhaling the poisonous styrene monomer vapour that leaked from the LG Polymers plant in their village on the night of the incident.

His body was later found floating in a well in the backyard of their house. Gangaraju’s family said he may have lost his eyesight in the gas leak and stumbled into the well while trying to escape to safety.

Since the accident in 2022 people in areas close to the plant have complained of breathing difficulties and a burning sensation in their eyes, with many worried that the gas got into the air and that they could also face future cancer concerns.

The Company that owns LG Electronics Australia is now embroiled in five civil and criminal lawsuits related to the disaster with LG Chem a division that manufactures plastics used in LG Electronics products sold in Australia and New Zealand facing “Significant financial and legal strain”.

Approximately 20,000 people were exposed to the toxic gas, leading to over 600 casualties, these people are now facing serious cancer concerns.

The styrene gas leak, classified as a Group 2A carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has long term effects with those impacted having ‘No optimism” as to what the future holds for them following the leak of the cancer causing chemical.

The Indian High Court has forced LG Chem to deposit tens of millions under High Court orders as ongoing settlement talks are held.

Financial journalists in India claim that the financial impact on LG Polymers India has been profound.

At the end of 2020, the subsidiary’s debt ratio stood at 225.8%. However, by the end of the following year, this figure had surged to 457.6% due to a 54% decrease in total equity.

The High Court has ordered that the plant be sealed with only limited personnel allowed entry due to the toxic endangerment and the risk of further leaks.

This restriction has complicated LG Chem’s efforts to manage the situation and mitigate financial losses.

A special investigation committee formed by the Indian government found that 20 out of 21 factors contributed to the accident and that poor management by senior LG Chem management led to the deadly accident.

Investigations of LG management processes has discovered issues relating to corporate responsibility and accountability.

Observers claim that the financial burdens and judicial risks from the deadly gas leak continue to impose significant strains on the company with LG Group management accused of “sweeping issues away” that need to be investigated.

Observers claim that the ongoing legal battles and financial difficulties underscore the long-term consequences of industrial accidents on the LG Group of Companies and LG Electronics company’s brand value and operational capacity.

Earlier this week LG announced that they are set to launch a Life’s Good Book that highlights the experience of management at the South Korean Company.

We doubt that there will be a chapter on their Indian Chemical Disaster which the Company talks little about.