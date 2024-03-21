HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Life Style Store Still Down Management Claim WordPress Issue

Life Style Store Still Down Management Claim WordPress Issue

By | 21 Mar 2024

The Lifestyle Store website is still down despite management claiming  at 4.00pm yesterday that it would be back up “shortly”.

CEO Vinod David claimed that the problem was due to ‘WordPress issues” despite the site being down for more than three days.

He also took exception to our listing of .au Domain Administration Limited (auDA) listing that there could be more to the crash than a simple technical issue.

Initall landing page message.

4Square Media has been running WordPress web sites for more than 20 years and in that period the maximum down time we have would have had been 12 hours.

Initially Lifestyle store management said that the issue was a plug in, which in most cases is easy to fix with the removal of the problem plug in.

What’s not known, is whether the site has been hacked due to issues over the decision to wind back their Theatre At Home operation.

ChannelNews understands that the business has been doing well in the custom installation market with insiders claiming that the Theatre At Home “debacle” is having an impact on the business with new directors bought in who had initially invested in the failed roll out of Theatre at Home.

Recently ChannelNews revealed a total restructure of the struggling North Parramatta NSW retail operation with a new business name registered this month, Life Style Store Australia Pty Ltd. No explanation has been given for the new registration with the sole  director and Company Secretary listed as Rodney John Humphries.

When we first noticed the site was down the home page was scramble of logos, then  there was a new page landing page put in place  indicating a maintenance issue, now there is nothing with visitors not able to get access to the site.



,
