Liebherr is expanding its SmartDevice platform with new features designed to give users greater insight into their refrigerators, freezers and wine collections.

The company outlined the additions at IFA 2026, with new energy monitoring and appliance diagnostic functions scheduled to arrive during 2027. Liebherr appliances can either include connectivity from the factory or be connected retrospectively using the company’s SmartDeviceBox.

The free SmartDevice app allows compatible appliances to be monitored and controlled from a smartphone or tablet. It also provides food storage guidance and can connect with Amazon Alexa and Google Home for voice-based control of selected appliance settings.

From 2027, users will be able to monitor how different behaviours and functions affect the energy consumption of their appliances. Liebherr says the feature will show the impact of actions such as frequently opening the refrigerator door or activating modes including SuperCool, helping households better understand how everyday use influences electricity consumption.

A new device check feature will also arrive next year, allowing users to run a quick assessment of important functions and system components through the app. The tool is designed to provide an indication of whether a connected refrigerator or freezer is operating correctly, without requiring users to manually investigate individual settings.

Liebherr has already introduced a dedicated wine area within SmartDevice. The feature allows users to create a digital record of their wine collection, including bottles currently in storage, wines they have tasted and personal tasting notes.

Bottle labels can be scanned or wines can be entered manually, with information including the grape variety and vintage automatically added where available. The wine management feature can also be used without owning a connected Liebherr wine cabinet.

The updates continue Liebherr’s push to extend connected functionality beyond basic remote appliance controls, with SmartDevice increasingly focused on energy information, appliance monitoring and personalised food and wine management.